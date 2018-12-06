Living Coral: Pantone's 2019 'Color of the Year' is a cheerful, bright spot in a bleak world

Once again, the powers that be at Pantone have selected a color to define the year ahead, this time pointedly going with an optimistic, cheerful hue that combats the bleakness of the outlook of current affairs.

For 2019, Pantone's color of the year is Living Coral, a cheerful bright hue. The company describes the color as "animating and life-affirming" sporting a "golden undertone" that is at once energizing, enlivening, and soft.