More News:

December 05, 2018

Massive winter storm takes aim at southern states, and some snow could reach Philly

By PhillyVoice staff
Weather Snow
12052018_southern_storm_NOAA Source/NOAA

Forecasters are expecting a winter storm to dump as much as 2-3 feet of snow in some places across the southeastern United States over the weekend.

A major winter snowstorm will creep through the southern states beginning Saturday night, immobilizing the region with snow, ice and flooding rain.

The storm, which will combine moisture from Gulf of Mexico and cold air out of the Northeast, could devastate areas with up to 2-3 feet of snow in places, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

And it's not out of the question that some snow could push northward along the Atlantic Coast, edging into Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and perhaps even New York City by Monday, meteorologists said.

Temperatures here will be colder than average by about 10 degrees through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, forecasters are warning of possible downed trees and power outages to the south. Travel will be difficult on highways and flights look to be impacted at airports in Washington, Atlanta and in between, they warned.

"In areas from the mountains of western North Carolina to parts of southern West Virginia and western and central Virginia, this will be a major storm with the potential for a foot or more of snow," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Philadelphia area from the weather service:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 9 mph. 

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. 

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. 

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Virginia North Carolina West Virginia National Weather Service

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Local expert says Markelle Fultz's injury is legit — and it's not surprising it took so long to diagnose
042218_Fultz-Sixers_usat

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Flyers

New Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher doesn't rule out bringing up Carter Hart this season
120518_Carter-Hart_usat

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved