Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties

Friends and families can participate in a new self-guided mural scavenger hunt this summer, thought up by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.

The scavenger hunt runs from Friday, May 28 through Monday, July 5. To participate, download the free Let’s Roam app to find more than 20 pieces of street art and murals, and learn more about their history and significance.

After downloading the app, locate the Northern Liberties Mural Hunt on the app's regional map when it goes live. Next, create a profile and get started exploring Northern Liberties.

NLBID suggests these two tips when signing up:

• Players should select "Join A Hunt" on the lower right corner of the home screen, and enter their private voucher code: NLiberties. Once they choose a team leader, they will enter a team name. Each person will click on the team name to enter the hunt. Alternatively, teammates can select "Custom Events & Team Building" and enter the team’s join code (provided by the team leader). • Players should play-test the hunt by naming the team Testers, so the results do not show up on the leaderboard until everyone is comfortable using the app. This will not affect the hunt. When the hunt is over, everyone can view all the photos and the leaderboard using a custom link.

Once players set off through the neighborhood, they will find work by noted local artists, such as Paul Santoleri, Frank Hyder and Dennis Haugh, as well as images of famous faces like Edgar Allan Poe, Benjamin Franklin and Gritty. Participants will also need to find BeBot, a giant robot sculpture created by London-based artist Andrea Greenlees.



Participants can complete challenges and enter to win weekly prizes, as well. Every Monday, one winner will be selected who completed the hunt and has the highest score for the week.

One person on July 5 will win the drawing for the grand prize, a bowling party for four at North Bowl in Northern Liberties. The grand prize winner will be selected from those who finished the challenge and had the single highest score for the entire season.