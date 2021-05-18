More Events:

May 18, 2021

Spruce Street Harbor Park opening for 2021 season

Visitors can enjoy hammocks, shopping and a beer garden at the Delaware River waterfront

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park is reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend. The waterfront hangout includes a beer garden, water ice, tacos, games and hammocks.

Spruce Street Harbor Park will return for Memorial Day weekend.

The Delaware River waterfront hangout is opening for the season on Wednesday, May 26.

Visitors can lay in hammocks under technicolored lights, play games, enjoy summertime food favorites and drink in the beer garden.

For 2021, there is a new set of brightly colored hammocks, which will undergo regular, enhanced cleaning protocols.

Most of the hammocks are free on a first come, first served basis. However, the riverside hammock lounge rentals also are back this year and can be booked online. Four riverside hammock lounges will be available for 90-minute increments Friday through Sunday for a $75 fee. Each lounge can accommodate up to 10 people.

For those who would rather be active than relax, there's cornhole, giant Connect Four, giant Legos, giant Jenga and bocce to keep families, couples and groups of friends busy through the summer.

To eat, visitors can purchase sweets from French Toast Bites, Mexican food from Philly Taco, homemade water ice from Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream, and fries and cheesesteaks from Chickie’s & Pete’s. A Boardwalk-style eatery will serve funnel cake, fried Oreos and cotton candy.

The floating beer garden will be open for alcoholic drinks.

Also launching Memorial Day weekend and happening on select days in June is the Makers Market with goods from local vendors. Makers Market dates include May 29, May 30, June 5, June 12, June 19 and June 26.

Spruce Street Harbor Park is located near other popular places to visit, like Cherry Street Pier, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and Morgan's Pier.

Below are the hours of operation for Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Monday – Thursday: 5-11 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight
Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The park is located at 301 S. Columbus Blvd. It will be open through Sunday, Sept. 26.

