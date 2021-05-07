Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest offers roller skating, Ferris wheel rides

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is back for 2021.

The Delaware River waterfront hangout includes roller skating, carnival games, a Ferris wheel, mini golf and a carousel.

To skate, you'll need to reserve a timed ticket. Admission is $5 and skate rental is $10. If you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder, your admission is free. Lockers are available to rent for $1.

The games and rides in the section called the Midway are pay-as-you-go.

If you just want to hang out and take in the views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge, that's OK too. Summerfest is free to enter.

There's an area surrounding the rink with lounge chairs and visitors also can sit down to eat. Currently, guests are not permitted to stroll the park with food and beverages, and all guests must wear masks when not eating and drinking.

Chickie's and Pete's offers cheesesteaks and Crabfries, while Skelly's Amusements has lemonade, funnel cake and ice cream.

Below are Summerfest's hours of operation.

• Monday through Thursday: 5 to 11 p.m.

• Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight

• Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, May 7 through the summer

Free entry

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

