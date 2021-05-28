Philadelphia Flower Show offers tons of food and drink options

The Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park will run from Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 13. It's a chance to see large-scale displays created by some of the world’s premier floral and landscape designers.

In total, the Flower Show will span 15 acres. With so much to see, visitors may need a break for food and drink while walking around.



Below is a roundup of the culinary options the show offers for 2021. Guests can enjoy a picnic, a beer garden, a food bazaar and a restaurant at this year's outdoor Flower Show.

Boathouse

The boathouse at FDR park will be transformed into the Flower Show's only sit-down dining experience. Built in 1914 for the sesquicentennial celebration, this historic structure overlooks the serene Edgewood Lake. The menu will feature snacks and sandwiches, as well as larger meal options, like pan-seared Maryland crab cakes and slow-braised beef short ribs.

Picnic Totes

As a new offering for 2021, the culinary team at Brûlée Catering created a picnic option that can be pre-ordered online. A special picnic area will be designated.

Beer Garden

Located in the show's Gardener's Grove, the beer garden will feature Stella Artois and fare from local vendors Philadelphia Eats, Festival Foods, Just Fork It! and Boardwalk Specialties.

Blume Village Food Court

The Alpine Style Food Court from LOVE Park's Christmas Village will join the Flower Show this summer. German favorites like bratwurst, raclette, Belgian fries and more can be found at the food court in the show's Garden District.

Food Bazaar

The Food Bazaar can be found in the show's Plant District. There's a little something for everyone, from salads to burgers.

Design District

In this area, guests will find treats from Ben and Jerry's and Rita's, as well as coffee and classic Italian desserts from Philadelphia Eats, plus old-fashioned popcorn and boardwalk candy from Boardwalk Specials.