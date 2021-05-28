More Events:

May 28, 2021

Philadelphia Flower Show offers tons of food and drink options

There's a beer garden and the opportunity to picnic

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Flower Show
Flower Show Food & Drink 2021 Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show has many delicious food options for 2021. Visitors can enjoy the Boathouse restaurant, grab a drink at the beer garden or pre-order a picnic.

The Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park will run from Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 13. It's a chance to see large-scale displays created by some of the world’s premier floral and landscape designers.

In total, the Flower Show will span 15 acres. With so much to see, visitors may need a break for food and drink while walking around.

Below is a roundup of the culinary options the show offers for 2021. Guests can enjoy a picnic, a beer garden, a food bazaar and a restaurant at this year's outdoor Flower Show.

RELATED: Reading Terminal Market partners with Philly PHLASH for Flower Show package

Boathouse

The boathouse at FDR park will be transformed into the Flower Show's only sit-down dining experience. Built in 1914 for the sesquicentennial celebration, this historic structure overlooks the serene Edgewood Lake. The menu will feature snacks and sandwiches, as well as larger meal options, like pan-seared Maryland crab cakes and slow-braised beef short ribs.

Picnic Totes

As a new offering for 2021, the culinary team at Brûlée Catering created a picnic option that can be pre-ordered online. A special picnic area will be designated. 

Beer Garden

Located in the show's Gardener's Grove, the beer garden will feature Stella Artois and fare from local vendors Philadelphia Eats, Festival Foods, Just Fork It! and Boardwalk Specialties. 

Blume Village Food Court

The Alpine Style Food Court from LOVE Park's Christmas Village will join the Flower Show this summer. German favorites like bratwurst, raclette, Belgian fries and more can be found at the food court in the show's Garden District.

Food Bazaar

The Food Bazaar can be found in the show's Plant District. There's a little something for everyone, from salads to burgers.

Design District

In this area, guests will find treats from Ben and Jerry's and Rita's, as well as coffee and classic Italian desserts from Philadelphia Eats, plus old-fashioned popcorn and boardwalk candy from Boardwalk Specials.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Flower Show Philadelphia Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Fitness

14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week
Philly Fitness Week

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved