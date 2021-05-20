Reading Terminal Market partners with Philly PHLASH for Flower Show package

If you plan on attending the Philadelphia Flower Show this year outside at FDR Park, you may want to take advantage of a new deal.

There's a $25 package available that includes roundtrip transportation, a complimentary cocktail at the Flower Show and a $10 Reading Terminal Market gift card.

Transportation is provided by the Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop, the seasonal transit service operated by the Independence Visitor Center Corporation. You can sip on your complimentary cocktail or other beverage at the Flower Show's pop-up outdoor garden bar. The $10 gift card can be used after attending the Flower Show, or during any visit to the market.

"We know how much Philadelphia Flower Show visitors enjoyed having Reading Terminal Market as their go-to for a bite to eat and place to shop in previous years so we wanted to figure out a way those traditions could stay alive despite the change in location," said Annie Allman, Reading Terminal Market CEO and general manager.

The $25 package is available to purchase for any date of the Flower Show, which runs June 5 through June 13. After buying online, redeem the digital ticket at City Kitchen in Reading Terminal Market on the selected day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to receive the wristband required to ride the PHLASH, as well as the accompanying drink ticket and gift card.

The package does not include an actual ticket for admission to Philadelphia Flower Show, and package availability is limited.

The Philly PHLASH will pick up and drop off at Reading Terminal Market on the corner of 12th and Filbert streets.

