More Events:

June 04, 2021

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov

The Pride Month event will raise money for the Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Pride Month
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Kim Harari and Shannon Brennan of Come Alive 215 are hosting a 45-minute workout during Pride Month outside the Park Towne Place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event will include a drag show and picnic after the class.

Come Alive 215 and Meet Philadelphia have joined together to offer a workout followed by a drag show and picnic during Pride Month.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will raise money for the Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center.

RELATED: Manayunk Arts Festival returns with new layout for 2021 | Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month | 14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week

Come Alive 215's Kim Harari and Shannon Brennan will lead a 45-minute workout for all fitness levels on the lawn at Park Towne Place, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

After the class, there will be a drag show with Vinchelle, Iris Spectre and Poochie, plus music by DJ Kat Bancer.

Brunch bites from Michael Solomonov of Zahav, Federal Donuts and Goldie will be provided, along with other food and drink from NY Bagel Butler, Red Bull, Crystal Head Vodka, Super Coffee, the Wellness Refinery, Bean2Bean Coffee Co. and a selection of food trucks.

Swag bags from Athleta will be handed out, with some additional giveaways provided by local Philly businesses.

Tickets to the Pride Month event are $65. A portion of proceed will go to supporting the two local charities.

Pride by Come Alive 215 x Meet Philadelphia

Saturday, June 12
9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | $65 per person
Lawn at Park Towne Place
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Pride Month Philadelphia Fundraising Workouts Brunch Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Q&A: Local medical expert explains Joel Embiid's meniscus injury and path forward
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles had one of the NFL's worst offseasons — but also made one of the biggest upgrades?
021821HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Try these cheese boards to celebrate National Cheese Day in Philly
cheese boards in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved