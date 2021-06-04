Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov

Come Alive 215 and Meet Philadelphia have joined together to offer a workout followed by a drag show and picnic during Pride Month.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will raise money for the Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center.

Come Alive 215's Kim Harari and Shannon Brennan will lead a 45-minute workout for all fitness levels on the lawn at Park Towne Place, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

After the class, there will be a drag show with Vinchelle, Iris Spectre and Poochie, plus music by DJ Kat Bancer.

Brunch bites from Michael Solomonov of Zahav, Federal Donuts and Goldie will be provided, along with other food and drink from NY Bagel Butler, Red Bull, Crystal Head Vodka, Super Coffee, the Wellness Refinery, Bean2Bean Coffee Co. and a selection of food trucks.

Swag bags from Athleta will be handed out, with some additional giveaways provided by local Philly businesses.

Tickets to the Pride Month event are $65. A portion of proceed will go to supporting the two local charities.



Saturday, June 12

9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | $65 per person

Lawn at Park Towne Place

2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

