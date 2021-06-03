More Events:

June 03, 2021

Manayunk Arts Festival returns with new layout for 2021

The outdoor event on Main Street includes artwork from across the country

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Manayunk Arts Fest Courtesy of/Manayunk.com

The 2021 Manayunk Arts Fest will take place Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Visitors can shop for paintings, jewelry, sculptures and much more.

Due to COVID-19, the Manayunk Arts Festival was canceled in 2020 and instead a much smaller event took place.

Those who missed the long-running festival on Main Street will be happy to hear it is back for 2021, happening Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. However, there will be a new format for the 32nd year of the popular event.

RELATED: Joint ticket offers savings on two Philly museums this summer | 14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week

Groups of artists will be separated into different sections to space out the crowds. Instead of walking straight down Main Street to see all the art, visitors will need to visit the various "pods," located at 4100 Main St., 4162 Main St. and 107 Levering St., among others.

The Manayunk Arts Festival features artists skilled in fibers, glass, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood and sculpture.

Also, back for the eighth year, 17 local and up-and-coming artists will be featured in the Emerging Artist Display, located in one of the pods.

In between shopping the many different artworks at the festival, visitors can make a full day out of the experience and enjoy food and drink from Manayunk’s restaurants along Main Street.

2021 Manayunk Arts Festival

Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27
Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

