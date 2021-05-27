More Events:

May 27, 2021

14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week

Try out different workouts this June

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Fitness Week Courtesy of/Philly Fitness Week

Participating studios, including BPM Fitness, Ripped PHL and The Wall Fitness, will offer workouts at reduced rates during Philly Fitness Week.

The Philadelphia Fitness Coalition, a group of local gyms and fitness studios, has created Philly Fitness Week, which will run from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 20.

Participating studios will offer workouts at reduced rates. People can support small businesses and try out yoga, HIIT classes, indoor cycling, pilates and bootcamps.

The studios will offer approximately 25% off single classes or small packages during Philly Fitness Week. Also, those who sign up to receive emails will be entered into a drawing to win a free one-month membership at a participating studio of the winner's choice.

Participating Studios

Active Mom Fitness
Balance Chestnut Hill
BPM Fitness
CKO Kickboxing
Fit Academy
Focus Barre & Yoga
Lumos Yoga & Barre
Omm Yoga Studio
Open Box Athletics
RippedPHL
The Wall Fitness
Tula Yoga
Unite Fitness
We/Fit City Fitness

Philly Fitness Week

Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 20
Participating studios

