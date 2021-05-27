14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week

The Philadelphia Fitness Coalition, a group of local gyms and fitness studios, has created Philly Fitness Week, which will run from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 20.



Participating studios will offer workouts at reduced rates. People can support small businesses and try out yoga, HIIT classes, indoor cycling, pilates and bootcamps.

The studios will offer approximately 25% off single classes or small packages during Philly Fitness Week. Also, those who sign up to receive emails will be entered into a drawing to win a free one-month membership at a participating studio of the winner's choice.



Participating Studios

Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 20

Participating studios