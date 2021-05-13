More Events:

May 13, 2021

SoulCycle reopens with new pop-up location in Center City

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
SoulCycle Rittenhouse Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The SoulCycle studio in Rittenhouse is now open, as well as a pop-up studio in the Liberty Ballroom at the Marriott Downtown.

This month, the Rittenhouse SoulCycle reopened for classes, and beginning Thursday the studio is offering additional workouts at a pop-up location in Center City.

Now, Philadelphians have the opportunity to choose from two places in the heart of the city to join in the indoor cycling workouts.

Philadelphia Marathon to return in 2021 with 50% reduction in runners | Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October

The pop-up SoulCycle studio can be found in the Liberty Ballroom at the Marriott Downtown, located at 1201 Market St.

Classes can be booked online. There's a SoulCycle in Ardmore, as well.

Starting May 21, Philadelphia gyms will be permitted to operate at 75% of their capacity limit, or 15 people per 1,000 square feet. Exercise class sizes will be limited to 25 people.

City officials have set a timeline to lift all remaining Safer-at-Home orders on June 11.

You can find out more about SoulCycle's health and safety policies online.

