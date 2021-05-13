SoulCycle reopens with new pop-up location in Center City

This month, the Rittenhouse SoulCycle reopened for classes, and beginning Thursday the studio is offering additional workouts at a pop-up location in Center City.

Now, Philadelphians have the opportunity to choose from two places in the heart of the city to join in the indoor cycling workouts.

The pop-up SoulCycle studio can be found in the Liberty Ballroom at the Marriott Downtown, located at 1201 Market St.

Classes can be booked online. There's a SoulCycle in Ardmore, as well.

Starting May 21, Philadelphia gyms will be permitted to operate at 75% of their capacity limit, or 15 people per 1,000 square feet. Exercise class sizes will be limited to 25 people.

City officials have set a timeline to lift all remaining Safer-at-Home orders on June 11.



You can find out more about SoulCycle's health and safety policies online.