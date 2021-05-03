More Events:

May 03, 2021

Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October

The series benefits a different local nonprofit each month

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Rooftop Yoga Bok Bar Courtesy of/KG Strong

KG Strong owner Katie Gould created the rooftop yoga series at Bok Bar to bring the community together and to help raise funds for local nonprofits.

KG Strong's rooftop yoga will return to Bok Bar on Tuesday, May 11. The South Philly rooftop hangout is open for 30 weeks this season, making it Bok Bar's longest run ever.

For the first time, the fitness series will go through October. Classes will be held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks | Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City

Tickets to join are $18 online through KG Strong's website. Following class, attendees can enjoy a drink at Bok Bar, which will stay open from 7 to 8 p.m.

Below are the instructors participating this season.

André Coles (Roots2Rise) – May 11
Lisa O’Rear – May 25 
Katie Gould (KG Strong) – June 8
Larkin Silverman (Lumos Yoga & Barre) – June 22
Katie Gould – July 13
A'Tiya Sinae – July 27
Katie Gould (KG Strong) – Aug. 10
Anisha Chirmule – Aug. 24
Joanna Da Sylva (Teranga Yoga) – Sept. 14
Katie Gould – Sept. 28
Colleen Kropp – Oct. 12
Katie Gould – Oct. 26

Now in its eighth season, KG Strong owner Katie Gould created the rooftop yoga series to bring the community together to raise money for local nonprofits.

The series supports a different local nonprofit each month, with 30% of proceeds benefiting organizations making a positive impact in the community. Below are this year's partners.

May – SEAMAAC
June – Girls with Grit
July – Camp Sojourner
August – we.reign
September – South Philadelphia Community Fridge
October – National Youth Foundation

