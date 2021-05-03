Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October

KG Strong's rooftop yoga will return to Bok Bar on Tuesday, May 11. The South Philly rooftop hangout is open for 30 weeks this season, making it Bok Bar's longest run ever.

For the first time, the fitness series will go through October. Classes will be held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tickets to join are $18 online through KG Strong's website. Following class, attendees can enjoy a drink at Bok Bar, which will stay open from 7 to 8 p.m.

Below are the instructors participating this season.

André Coles (Roots2Rise) – May 11

Lisa O’Rear – May 25

Katie Gould (KG Strong) – June 8

Larkin Silverman (Lumos Yoga & Barre) – June 22

Katie Gould – July 13

A'Tiya Sinae – July 27

Katie Gould (KG Strong) – Aug. 10

Anisha Chirmule – Aug. 24

Joanna Da Sylva (Teranga Yoga) – Sept. 14

Katie Gould – Sept. 28

Colleen Kropp – Oct. 12

Katie Gould – Oct. 26

Now in its eighth season, KG Strong owner Katie Gould created the rooftop yoga series to bring the community together to raise money for local nonprofits.



The series supports a different local nonprofit each month, with 30% of proceeds benefiting organizations making a positive impact in the community. Below are this year's partners.