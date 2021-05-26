More Health:

May 26, 2021

Combine cardio and strength-training during your next workout

People tend to get bored running for miles without stopping. So add in some bodyweight exercises

Gabby Drucker
By Gabby Drucker
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fitness Workouts
Running Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice.com

Adding in strength exercises mid-run gives your body some time to relax while challenging your muscles in a different way.

As I write this, it's currently 85 degrees outside and the sun is shining. Please tell me I'm not the only person who feels guilty when they don't get outside when the weather is this perfect.

As the weather gets nicer, I find it harder and harder not to run outside every day. If you’re a runner like me, you know the feeling and, if you're not, it must crush you to have to stay inside the gym for your workouts instead of sweating it out in the sun. Luckily for you, I have your answer. We are going to combine a nice outdoor run with a bodyweight workout.

I feel my best when I'm able to combine strength training with running because I'm getting the best of both worlds. In Philadelphia, there are tons of outdoor workout classes that you can attend to get a killer workout. The only issue with those are that they are held at peak times during the work day and, if you are like me and work odd hours, that means you are probably unable to attend most of the classes. No worries, that's where I come in.

We know that interval training is a great way to spice up your workouts and shock your body, so we are going to take that to the next level. To do this, we need an outside running route that will allow you to stop and perform bodyweight exercises without stopping traffic or performing push-ups on the sidewalk between commuters. The Schuylkill River Trail is a great spot to run or power walk while adding in bodyweight exercises. There are tons of open grass areas along the trail and the massive lawn behind the Art Museum is perfect for some uphill lunges.

The beauty of an outdoor run and bodyweight workout is that you don't need any equipment! If you have sensitive elbows or don't want to get your hands dirty, make sure to bring a mini face towel that you can run with and then use for planks and push-ups. Other than that, you don't need any equipment and can get this type of workout done anywhere.

People tend to get bored running for miles without stopping. Adding in strength exercises mid-run is a great way to break up the monotony of running while giving your body some time to relax and challenge your muscles in a different way. By the time you are ready to finish your run, the main muscles used to run have had a chance to rejuvenate their energy while your arms are now shaky from all the push-ups you just did.

Here's what I recommend. Plan out a route that allows you to run about 1 to 1.5 miles before reaching an open area where you can stop to add in your exercises. This will give your body enough time to get loose and warmed up. By the time you stop your run, your muscles will be ready to get fired up.

Grab your sneakers, plan out your route, and get running! Use this bodyweight-only workout to spice up your run!

Gabby Drucker owns Drucker Fitness, a Philadelphia-based personal training studio and online training business. She is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and a Pre and Postnatal Certified Trainer. Follow her on Instagram at @druckerfitness or visit druckerfitness.com.

Gabby Drucker

Gabby Drucker
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Fitness Workouts Philadelphia Exercise Jogging Cardio Running

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2021 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050720DerekBarnettBrandonGraham

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones ... and the Eagles
Julio-Jones_052421_usat

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved