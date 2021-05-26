Combine cardio and strength-training during your next workout

As I write this, it's currently 85 degrees outside and the sun is shining. Please tell me I'm not the only person who feels guilty when they don't get outside when the weather is this perfect.

As the weather gets nicer, I find it harder and harder not to run outside every day. If you’re a runner like me, you know the feeling and, if you're not, it must crush you to have to stay inside the gym for your workouts instead of sweating it out in the sun. Luckily for you, I have your answer. We are going to combine a nice outdoor run with a bodyweight workout.

I feel my best when I'm able to combine strength training with running because I'm getting the best of both worlds. In Philadelphia, there are tons of outdoor workout classes that you can attend to get a killer workout. The only issue with those are that they are held at peak times during the work day and, if you are like me and work odd hours, that means you are probably unable to attend most of the classes. No worries, that's where I come in.

We know that interval training is a great way to spice up your workouts and shock your body, so we are going to take that to the next level. To do this, we need an outside running route that will allow you to stop and perform bodyweight exercises without stopping traffic or performing push-ups on the sidewalk between commuters. The Schuylkill River Trail is a great spot to run or power walk while adding in bodyweight exercises. There are tons of open grass areas along the trail and the massive lawn behind the Art Museum is perfect for some uphill lunges.

The beauty of an outdoor run and bodyweight workout is that you don't need any equipment! If you have sensitive elbows or don't want to get your hands dirty, make sure to bring a mini face towel that you can run with and then use for planks and push-ups. Other than that, you don't need any equipment and can get this type of workout done anywhere.

People tend to get bored running for miles without stopping. Adding in strength exercises mid-run is a great way to break up the monotony of running while giving your body some time to relax and challenge your muscles in a different way. By the time you are ready to finish your run, the main muscles used to run have had a chance to rejuvenate their energy while your arms are now shaky from all the push-ups you just did.

Here's what I recommend. Plan out a route that allows you to run about 1 to 1.5 miles before reaching an open area where you can stop to add in your exercises. This will give your body enough time to get loose and warmed up. By the time you stop your run, your muscles will be ready to get fired up.

Grab your sneakers, plan out your route, and get running! Use this bodyweight-only workout to spice up your run!

Gabby Drucker owns Drucker Fitness, a Philadelphia-based personal training studio and online training business. She is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and a Pre and Postnatal Certified Trainer. Follow her on Instagram at @druckerfitness or visit druckerfitness.com.