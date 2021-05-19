More Culture:

May 19, 2021

Federal Donuts to open first suburban location at Whole Foods Market in Wynnewood

The shop will serve doughnuts and its new La Colombe coffee bar menu that includes espresso and the Donut Latte

By Pat Ralph
Federal Donuts Whole Foods Wynnewood Sinead Cummings/For PhillyVoice

Federal Donuts will offer both its Fancy and Classic doughnuts at the new shop opening in Wynnewood next week.

Starting next week, Federal Donuts will have a permanent location on the Main Line.

The popular fast-casual eatery will open its first suburban shop in the Whole Foods Market at 15 East Wynnewood Rd. in Wynnewood next Monday, the company said on social media. The stand will offer doughnuts and coffee to start, but no fried chicken.

A rotating selection of the company's Fancy Donuts, as well as its Classic Donuts, will be available to customers at the new shop. The Fancy Donuts are topped with a variety of different glazes, while the Classic Donuts are topped with traditional glazes.

The shop is also offering the company's new La Colombe coffee bar menu that features espresso and the Donut Latte. It will also sell Vietnamese iced coffee from Kensington-based Cáphê Roasters, according to the Inquirer.

The stand will be open daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the main level near the Whole Foods entrance.

While this will be Federal Donuts' first permanent location outside of the city, it is not the first time the company's offerings will be sold in the Philly suburbs. Since last June, Federal Donuts has sold its doughnuts and Philly fried chicken sandwiches at Artisan Exchange Farmer's Market in West Chester and at Conshohocken Brewing Company's taprooms, according to the Inquirer. 

Federal Donuts has nine locations across Philadelphia, including six standalone stores. The company has shops in the Whole Foods Market in Center City at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center. 

The company relocated its Center City franchise at 1632 Sansom St., which originally opened in 2012, in February to make way for the impending demolition and development of the parking garage property attached to the doughnut shop. A 27-story residential tower is being built by developer Southern Land Co. at the site.

Federal Donuts' temporary Center City location is just down the block at 1526 Sansom St., in the space formerly home to CookNSolo's Jewish luncheonette-style restaurant, The Rooster, which closed in 2019. The new spot is located directly below the popular falafel eatery Goldie. A new permanent location is expected in Rittenhouse.

The company opened its ninth store at the corner of 12th and Ludlow streets on the ground floor of the Canopy by Hilton last October. It was the first Federal Donuts location to offer espresso drinks.

Later this summer, a 10th location in Philly is coming to the ground floor of The Terrace on 18th at 1776 Ben Franklin Parkway. Federal Donuts will occupy 1,500 square feet and neighbor the new Victory Brewing Company taproom.

The new shop boasts a raised patio overlooking the Parkway and will include more seating than any other location, as about 55 seats will be available inside and outside. In-person dining, takeout, delivery and catering will all be available to customers from this location.

Federal Donuts is part of the CookNSolo restaurant group, which also owns establishments such as Zahav, Abe Fisher, Dizengoff and K'far. The group is owned and operated by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook.

