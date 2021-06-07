More Culture:

June 07, 2021

New cafe in Northern Liberties serves Brooklyn-style bagels

Bagels and Co. is now open, offering breakfast and lunch

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bagels and Co. Courtesy of/Glu Hospitality

Bagels and Co. offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee drinks, baked goods and other cafe items.

Glu Hospitality has opened Bagels and Co., a 1,100-square-foot cafe in Northern Liberties.

On the menu are Brooklyn-style bagels, cream cheeses and spreads, along with made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked goods and coffee.

RELATED: Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov | Talula's Garden hosting three-course dinner for James Beard's Taste America series

Bagels and Co.Courtesy of/Glu Hospitality

There are more than two dozen varieties of cream cheeses to choose from at Bagels and Co.

The bagels are soaked in water to make them crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Standard bagels are $2 each and then $10 for a half dozen and $18 for a dozen. Bagels with cream cheese are $4 each.

In addition to the plain and veggie cream cheese options, there's also lox cream cheese, black truffle, za'atar, jalapeño cheddar, chipotle, maple bacon, honey nut and many other flavors.

Bagels and Co.Courtesy of/Glu Hospitality

Guests can order breakfast or lunch at Bagels and Co. in Northern Liberties.

Sandwiches include the Classic for $9 with lox or whitefish, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers; the BEC for $8 with bacon, egg, cheddar, salt, pepper and ketchup; and the PB Banana for $7 with peanut butter, banana and bacon. There's also more lunch-leaning options. 

From June 11 through June 13, Bagels and Co. will donate $1 from sales of its rainbow bagel to Philly Asian Queer.

On June 12, Bagels and Co. also will celebrate its grand opening by offering a free cup of coffee with any bagel or sandwich purchase. Plus, the cafe will have a deal for customers who live in the neighborhood, giving 10% off to anyone who shows ID or mail that shows they are from the 19123 ZIP code.

Bagels and Co. is located in the Piazza at 1001 N. Second St. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sinead Cummings
