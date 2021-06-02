Talula's Garden hosting three-course dinner for James Beard's Taste America series

James Beard Foundation's Taste America is described as a nationwide initiative to bring together chefs and diners to support local restaurants rebuilding a more sustainable and equitable industry.

The series is making a stop in Philadelphia at Talula's Garden on Wednesday, June 23, and tickets to the dinner are now available.

There will be two seatings that evening. One from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and another from 8-10 p.m.

Restaurateur Aimee Olexy and chefs Charles Parker and Jacquelyn Palillero will prepare a three-course menu.

The main course will be a beef short rib and Green Meadow Farm tomatoes with Lancaster candy onions, sweet corn sauté and pickled pole beans. A vegetarian option with summer squash will be available as an alternative.



The meal also includes fresh biscuits, Kennett Square exotic mushroom risotto and chocolate pudding cake with peanut butter ice cream, as well as beverage pairings for each course and a swag bag to take home.

Tickets to the dinner are $300 for a table of two, $600 for a table of four and $900 for a table of six. All diners will be seated outside at Talula's Garden.

The James Beard Foundation states that 65% of each ticket purchase will go directly to the restaurant to support their business, and 35% will go to supporting the James Beard Foundation's Open For Good campaign, which is committed to helping independent restaurants survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Wednesday, June 23

Starting at $300 for table of two

Talula's Garden

210 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106

