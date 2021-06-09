Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore

Sabrina's Cafe recently closed its South Philly location, but the restaurant has its sights set on a new spot to bring its brunch and lunch favorites.

On weekends this summer, Sabrina's classic dishes will be served in Margate.

Sabrina's is headed to the Shore for a food truck takeover in conjunction with local hot spot Tomatoes.



Every Saturday and Sunday starting June 12 – plus Monday, July 5 and Labor Day – Sabrina’s will be available in the lot at Tomatoes from 8 a.m. until sell-out. Dishes will be available for dine-in at tables in the lot and for takeaway, on a first come, first served basis.



Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA The lot at Tomatoes in Margate, New Jersey.



• Stuffed Challah French Toast ($16) stuffed with farmers cream cheese and topped with bananas and vanilla bean syrup • Cannoli French Toast ($16) made with Challah bread, topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbs and served with vanilla bean syrup and whipped cream

• Avocado Toast ($15) prepared with smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, over easy egg and everything spice on multigrain bread and topped with mixed greens

• Summer Field Salad ($14) with a spring mix base and topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apricots, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, strawberries and chef's field dressing

• Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros ($14) made with blue corn tortillas and topped with smoky vegetarian chili, pepper jack cheese, lime, sour cream, fresh guacamole and fried, crispy hash browns

• Mel’s Chicken Cutlet ($16) prepared with a cornmeal-crusted cutlet, topped with sautéed spinach, red peppers, provolone, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone’s roll

Tomatoes is located at 9300 Amherst Ave. in Margate, N.J.

For those not headed to the Shore but still craving Sabrina's, there are four brick-and-mortar locations in the Philadelphia area.