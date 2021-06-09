More Events:

June 09, 2021

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore

The popular restaurant will serve its dishes outside Tomatoes in Margate

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Sabrina's Cafe, known for its brunch and lunch, will serve its dishes in Margate, N.J. this summer during a weekend takeover at Tomatoes. French toast, vegetarian huevos rancheros and more will be on the menu.

Sabrina's Cafe recently closed its South Philly location, but the restaurant has its sights set on a new spot to bring its brunch and lunch favorites.

On weekends this summer, Sabrina's classic dishes will be served in Margate.

RELATED: Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival | Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home

Sabrina's is headed to the Shore for a food truck takeover in conjunction with local hot spot Tomatoes.

Every Saturday and Sunday starting June 12 – plus Monday, July 5 and Labor Day – Sabrina’s will be available in the lot at Tomatoes from 8 a.m. until sell-out. Dishes will be available for dine-in at tables in the lot and for takeaway, on a first come, first served basis.

Tomatoes in Margate, NJCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

The lot at Tomatoes in Margate, New Jersey.

A rotating menu of breakfast and lunch offerings includes:

• Stuffed Challah French Toast ($16) stuffed with farmers cream cheese and topped with bananas and vanilla bean syrup

• Cannoli French Toast ($16) made with Challah bread, topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbs and served with vanilla bean syrup and whipped cream 

• Avocado Toast ($15) prepared with smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, over easy egg and everything spice on multigrain bread and topped with mixed greens

• Summer Field Salad ($14) with a spring mix base and topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apricots, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, strawberries and chef's field dressing

• Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros ($14) made with blue corn tortillas and topped with smoky vegetarian chili, pepper jack cheese, lime, sour cream, fresh guacamole and fried, crispy hash browns

• Mel’s Chicken Cutlet ($16) prepared with a cornmeal-crusted cutlet, topped with sautéed spinach, red peppers, provolone, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone’s roll

Tomatoes is located at 9300 Amherst Ave. in Margate, N.J.

For those not headed to the Shore but still craving Sabrina's, there are four brick-and-mortar locations in the Philadelphia area.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Lunch New Jersey Restaurants Margate

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved