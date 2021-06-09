Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival

This July, you can attend a beer festival on the Battleship New Jersey in Camden.

Guests aboard the floating museum can take a self-guided tour, then settle in for a day filled with unlimited samples of beer exclusively from Jersey breweries.

In total, there will be more than thirty breweries participating, according to the New Jersey Brewers Association, including Double Nickel Brewing Co., Eclipse Brewing and Alementary Brewing Co.

General admission to the event on Saturday, July 24 is a $50 donation and lets you drink from 1-5 p.m. VIP tickets are a $75 donation and gets you into the festival an hour early at noon. There are also designated driver tickets available for $20.

If you plan on touring the ship, make sure to do it as soon as you arrive. No tours are allowed once guests start sampling beer.

The festival also will include live music and will have food for sale.

Saturday, July 24

1-5 p.m. | $50-$75 donation

Battleship New Jersey

62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103

