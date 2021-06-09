More Events:

June 09, 2021

Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival

Jersey breweries will offer unlimited samples of their best brews

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Battleship New Jersey beer fest Photo courtesy Battleship New Jersey/Visit Philadelphia™

The Battleship New Jersey, a floating museum, provides an up-close look at our nation’s military history. On July 24, the ship will host a beer festival where guests can take a tour then sample brews.

This July, you can attend a beer festival on the Battleship New Jersey in Camden.

Guests aboard the floating museum can take a self-guided tour, then settle in for a day filled with unlimited samples of beer exclusively from Jersey breweries.

In total, there will be more than thirty breweries participating, according to the New Jersey Brewers Association, including Double Nickel Brewing Co., Eclipse Brewing and Alementary Brewing Co.

General admission to the event on Saturday, July 24 is a $50 donation and lets you drink from 1-5 p.m. VIP tickets are a $75 donation and gets you into the festival an hour early at noon. There are also designated driver tickets available for $20.

If you plan on touring the ship, make sure to do it as soon as you arrive. No tours are allowed once guests start sampling beer.

The festival also will include live music and will have food for sale.

2021 New Jersey Battleship Beer Festival

Saturday, July 24
1-5 p.m. | $50-$75 donation
Battleship New Jersey
62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

