June 08, 2021

Love City Brewing throwing outdoor dance party with plenty of booze, music and lights

Tickets are $20 and include one drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Love City dance party Photo by Mark Angelo/from Pexels

Dance the night away in the parking lot next to Love City Brewing on Saturday, June 12.

Miss being surrounded by friends and strangers dancing the night away?

This weekend you can get your groove back at an outdoor party hosted by Love City Brewing. The event on Saturday, June 12, will feature music, beer and lights.

Tickets to the dance party are $20. Included is one free drink of your choice, with additional beer and cocktails available for purchase, plus light-up accessories and music from DJ Bo Bliz. A local food truck will be there for eats.

The dance party will be held in the uncovered portion of the parking lot next to Love City. Masks are not required outside, but they will be required to enter Love City to use the restroom. The brewery also encourages anyone who has not been vaccinated to wear a mask for the full event.

To help attendees feel more comfortable on the dance floor, the party will have a system in place. When purchasing a ticket, there will be a choice of lanyard colors. Green means you're vaccinated and you're comfortable with people being less than 6 feet away. Yellow means ask before getting too close and red means please respect my space.

Attendees are asked to wear their lanyards throughout the night.

The event is only for the 21-and-up club and is expected to take place rain or shine. It will run from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Glow Up

Saturday, June 12
7-11 p.m. | $20 per person
Love City Brewing
1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

