Love City Brewing throwing outdoor dance party with plenty of booze, music and lights

Miss being surrounded by friends and strangers dancing the night away?

This weekend you can get your groove back at an outdoor party hosted by Love City Brewing. The event on Saturday, June 12, will feature music, beer and lights.

Tickets to the dance party are $20. Included is one free drink of your choice, with additional beer and cocktails available for purchase, plus light-up accessories and music from DJ Bo Bliz. A local food truck will be there for eats.

The dance party will be held in the uncovered portion of the parking lot next to Love City. Masks are not required outside, but they will be required to enter Love City to use the restroom. The brewery also encourages anyone who has not been vaccinated to wear a mask for the full event.

To help attendees feel more comfortable on the dance floor, the party will have a system in place. When purchasing a ticket, there will be a choice of lanyard colors. Green means you're vaccinated and you're comfortable with people being less than 6 feet away. Yellow means ask before getting too close and red means please respect my space.

Attendees are asked to wear their lanyards throughout the night.

The event is only for the 21-and-up club and is expected to take place rain or shine. It will run from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, June 12

7-11 p.m. | $20 per person

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

