Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home

Oyster House in Center City has a lineup of seafood kits filled with summertime favorites.
The kits are now available for pickup from the restaurant. They can be ordered 24 hours ahead of time by calling Oyster House at (215) 567-7683. The restaurant is located at 1516 Sansom St.
Oyster House states this kit generously serves two people and is easy to make. All ingredients are steamed directly in the bucket.
The kit includes:
1 ½ pounds of shrimp
1 pound of pork kielbasa
Corn on the cob
Potatoes
House-made Old Bay seasoning
Cooking instructions
Steaming bucket
Another kit that generously serves a party of two, Oyster House describes it as the ultimate one-pot meal. Just add water, steam it and it's ready to eat.
The kit includes:
Two one-pound whole Maine lobsters
PEI mussels
Shrimp
Littleneck clams
Corn on the cob
Potatoes
Drawn and garlic herb butter
Lobster bibs and wet naps
Cooking instructions
Steaming bucket
This do-it-yourself lobster roll kit serves six people, so invite some friends over to share.
The kit includes:
Six buns
Fresh Maine lobster meat
Clarified butter for toasting the buns
