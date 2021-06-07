More Events:

June 07, 2021

Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home

The takeout packages are filled with all essentials needed

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Seafood
Oyster House Seafood Kits Courtesy of/Michael Persico

Oyster House recently introduced a new selection of seafood kits to enjoy this summer. There's a clambake, low country shrimp boil and lobster roll kit.

Oyster House in Center City has a lineup of seafood kits filled with summertime favorites.

The kits are now available for pickup from the restaurant. They can be ordered 24 hours ahead of time by calling Oyster House at (215) 567-7683. The restaurant is located at 1516 Sansom St.

RELATED: New cafe in Northern Liberties serves Brooklyn-style bagels

The Low Country Shrimp Boil ($68)

Oyster House states this kit generously serves two people and is easy to make. All ingredients are steamed directly in the bucket.

The kit includes:

1 ½ pounds of shrimp
1 pound of pork kielbasa
Corn on the cob
Potatoes
House-made Old Bay seasoning 
Cooking instructions
Steaming bucket

The Clambake Kit ($88)

Another kit that generously serves a party of two, Oyster House describes it as the ultimate one-pot meal. Just add water, steam it and it's ready to eat.

The kit includes: 

Two one-pound whole Maine lobsters
PEI mussels
Shrimp
Littleneck clams
Corn on the cob
Potatoes
Drawn and garlic herb butter
Lobster bibs and wet naps
Cooking instructions
Steaming bucket 

Lobster Roll Kit ($138)

This do-it-yourself lobster roll kit serves six people, so invite some friends over to share.

The kit includes:

Six buns
Fresh Maine lobster meat
Clarified butter for toasting the buns

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Seafood Philadelphia Cooking Takeout Restaurants Summer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What went wrong in Sixers' disastrous first half vs. Hawks in Game 1?
Sixers-Hawks-bad-defense_060621_USAT

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Crowd limits disappeared at CBP — and so did Phillies fans
Phillies-Wheeler-Fans_060721_usat

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved