Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home

Oyster House in Center City has a lineup of seafood kits filled with summertime favorites.

The kits are now available for pickup from the restaurant. They can be ordered 24 hours ahead of time by calling Oyster House at (215) 567-7683. The restaurant is located at 1516 Sansom St.

The Low Country Shrimp Boil ($68)

Oyster House states this kit generously serves two people and is easy to make. All ingredients are steamed directly in the bucket.

The kit includes:

1 ½ pounds of shrimp

1 pound of pork kielbasa

Corn on the cob

Potatoes

House-made Old Bay seasoning

Cooking instructions

Steaming bucket

The Clambake Kit ($88)

Another kit that generously serves a party of two, Oyster House describes it as the ultimate one-pot meal. Just add water, steam it and it's ready to eat.

The kit includes:

Two one-pound whole Maine lobsters

PEI mussels

Shrimp

Littleneck clams

Corn on the cob

Potatoes

Drawn and garlic herb butter

Lobster bibs and wet naps

Cooking instructions

Steaming bucket

Lobster Roll Kit ($138)

This do-it-yourself lobster roll kit serves six people, so invite some friends over to share.

The kit includes: