Enjoy drink specials during Summer Social in Philadelphia

Once the weather gets hot, everyone wants to be out and about and one popular activity is always happy hour.

From June 30 through Sept. 1, select restaurants in Philly will offer discounted drink specials on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. as part of Summer Social. Deals include $4 beer, $4 wine and $5 cocktail options.

Center City District Sips is canceled for 2021, but Summer Social has stepped up to fill the void.

The new happy hour program was started by Happy Hour Philly, which was founded by two friends in April of 2020 as a social media account to help promote the city's restaurants during the pandemic.

Participating restaurants and bars include Urban Village in Northern Liberties, Veda in Center City, New Deck Tavern in University City, Positano Coast in Society Hill, Kelliann's in Fairmount and La Chinesca in Callowhill.