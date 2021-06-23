More Events:

June 23, 2021

Enjoy drink specials during Summer Social in Philadelphia

The tradition of going out on Wednesday nights for happy hour lives on in the city

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
Summer Social at La_Chinesca Courtesy of/Ben Wentzel

Restaurants and bars across Philly are participating in Summer Social, a new happy hour program. Pictured above are cocktails found at La Chinesca, one the spots you can visit for deals on Wednesday nights.

Once the weather gets hot, everyone wants to be out and about and one popular activity is always happy hour.

From June 30 through Sept. 1, select restaurants in Philly will offer discounted drink specials on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. as part of Summer Social. Deals include $4 beer, $4 wine and $5 cocktail options.

RELATED: Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City | Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival

Center City District Sips is canceled for 2021, but Summer Social has stepped up to fill the void.

The new happy hour program was started by Happy Hour Philly, which was founded by two friends in April of 2020 as a social media account to help promote the city's restaurants during the pandemic.

Participating restaurants and bars include Urban Village in Northern Liberties, Veda in Center City, New Deck Tavern in University City, Positano Coast in Society Hill, Kelliann's in Fairmount and La Chinesca in Callowhill.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Happy Hour Philadelphia Cocktails Restaurants Bars Deals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062120JoeJudge

Sponsored

Breaking down barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride Month June 2021 Holding Heart

Prevention

Drinking coffee reduces risk of liver disease and cancer, study shows
Coffee Liver

Development

Additional mixed-use building planned at site of Fishtown roundabout project
Fishtown traffic circle apartments

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan says upcoming film 'Old' is 'like nothing else'
Shyamalan Old Movie

Parties

Barnes on the Block to kick off Fourth of July weekend
Barnes Foundation block party

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved