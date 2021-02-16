More Culture:

February 16, 2021

Elsie's Pickles opening second location near popular Jersey shore points

The shop uses pickles instead of bread to make sandwiches

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pickles
Elsie's Pickles new location Elsie's Pickles/Instagram

Elsie's Pickles shared in an Instagram post this month that a second location is opening sometime in 2021 near Margate City and Ventnor City.

Next time you take a trip to the shore, you may want to make a pit stop at a new sandwich place in South Jersey. 

Elsie's Pickles, a deli that uses hollowed out pickles instead of bread, is opening a second shop to accompany its flagship Haddon Township, Camden County, location.

RELATED: Two new ghost kitchen concepts from Jose Garces open in Philadelphia | Takeout fish 'n' chips concept opens in Philadelphia | Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter

The new spot will be in Northfield, Atlantic County, just inland from shore points Margate and Ventnor.

"Over the next 90 days our Elsie's team will be working around the clock to open a second location to serve the shore communities," wrote Elsie's Pickles in an Instagram post.

At Elsie's, customers can order off the menu or can custom make their sandwiches. Choices for toppings include Doritos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The shop hollows out its homemade pickles, making room for the meats, cheeses and add ons. Pickle or cucumber roll-ups are available, too, as well as brine-spiked bloody mary mix and other brine-based cocktail mixers. 

Elsie's went viral in 2019, with outlets like Buzzfeed, Thrillest, Today.com and the Daily Mail picking up the story. Maybe when the shore location opens later this year, they'll gather a new swarm of fans.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pickles Philadelphia Jersey Shore South Jersey Restaurants Sandwiches

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
013021DevontaSmith

Prevention

A COVID-19 vaccine for children inches closer as AstraZeneca launches trial
COVID-19 vaccine for children

Politics

Trump's impeachment lawyer explains 'Philly-delphia' mispronunciation
Michael van der Veen Philadelphia

Eagles

Howie Roseman appears to be at a crossroads in the Carson Wentz trade negotiations
680922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

New Orleans' deep-rooted culture and resiliency amid COVID-19 pandemic on display in band's new Mardi Gras anthem
big sam's mardi gras

Food & Drink

Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia
Soul food series

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved