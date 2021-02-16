Elsie's Pickles opening second location near popular Jersey shore points

Next time you take a trip to the shore, you may want to make a pit stop at a new sandwich place in South Jersey.

Elsie's Pickles, a deli that uses hollowed out pickles instead of bread, is opening a second shop to accompany its flagship Haddon Township, Camden County, location.

The new spot will be in Northfield, Atlantic County, just inland from shore points Margate and Ventnor.



"Over the next 90 days our Elsie's team will be working around the clock to open a second location to serve the shore communities," wrote Elsie's Pickles in an Instagram post.

At Elsie's, customers can order off the menu or can custom make their sandwiches. Choices for toppings include Doritos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The shop hollows out its homemade pickles, making room for the meats, cheeses and add ons. Pickle or cucumber roll-ups are available, too, as well as brine-spiked bloody mary mix and other brine-based cocktail mixers.

Elsie's went viral in 2019, with outlets like Buzzfeed, Thrillest, Today.com and the Daily Mail picking up the story. Maybe when the shore location opens later this year, they'll gather a new swarm of fans.



