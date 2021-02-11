Takeout fish 'n' chips concept opens in Philadelphia

Another ghost kitchen is opening in Philadelphia.

What's the Catch? is a new pop-up concept operating out of Twisted Tail, which is temporarily closed.

It serves fish 'n' chips for takeout and delivery. The English favourite favorite is customizable, giving diner multiple options for how their dishes are prepared.

There's a choice of three types of fish in two sizes ($12.99 for regular and $18.99 for large). Options are cod or haddock, with a weekly rotating third fish option. Catfish or mahi mahi are two examples of what might be on the menu.

Guests can either make a selection from a choice of four batters (one's gluten free), or forgo batter and enjoy the fish grilled. Side options include battered pineapple rings ($2.50), fried pickles ($6) or mushy peas ($6), a British staple.



Pickup orders can be made by calling (215) 558-2471. Delivery is available through Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub and Ubereats. The pop-up's hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.



"As a Brit living abroad, fish and chips is a food staple that we yearn for and can rarely find done authentically," owner George Reilly said. "What's The Catch? is solving that problem."



Other places that offer an authentic fish 'n' chips in Philadelphia include The Dandelion in Rittenhouse and The Black Taxi in Fairmount.