February 11, 2021

Takeout fish 'n' chips concept opens in Philadelphia

What's the Catch? is a new pop-up in Headhouse Square

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fish 'n' chips is a traditional British dish. If you want to eat it the way those across the pond do, then you'll need to coat your chips (fries) in malt vinegar.

Another ghost kitchen is opening in Philadelphia.

What's the Catch? is a new pop-up concept operating out of Twisted Tail, which is temporarily closed.

It serves fish 'n' chips for takeout and delivery. The English favourite favorite is customizable, giving diner multiple options for how their dishes are prepared.

RELATED: Laser Wolf's Andrew Henshaw participating in virtual James Beard event

There's a choice of three types of fish in two sizes ($12.99 for regular and $18.99 for large). Options are cod or haddock, with a weekly rotating third fish option. Catfish or mahi mahi are two examples of what might be on the menu.

Guests can either make a selection from a choice of four batters (one's gluten free), or forgo batter and enjoy the fish grilled. Side options include battered pineapple rings ($2.50), fried pickles ($6) or mushy peas ($6), a British staple.

Pickup orders can be made by calling (215) 558-2471. Delivery is available through Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub and Ubereats. The pop-up's hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

"As a Brit living abroad, fish and chips is a food staple that we yearn for and can rarely find done authentically," owner George Reilly said. "What's The Catch? is solving that problem."

Other places that offer an authentic fish 'n' chips in Philadelphia include The Dandelion in Rittenhouse and The Black Taxi in Fairmount.

