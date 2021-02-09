More Events:

February 09, 2021

Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter

Restaurants have gotten creative during the pandemic in an effort to draw in customers

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Cabin at Independence Beer Garden Courtesy of/Schulson Collective

Independence Beer Garden from Schulson Collective is open this winter as The Cabin. The restaurant group also owns Harp & Crown, Alpen Rose, Sampan and other popular spots in Philadelphia.

For the first time since opening in 2014, Independence Beer Garden by Independence Hall is open through the winter for food and drinks.

A portion of the popular summer hangout has been transformed into The Cabin.

In addition to the winterized set up, there are new menu items. Spiked hot chocolate, spiked apple cider, gumbo and onion soup are a few of the new things available. More will be added through the winter season, too.

The Cabin is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Happy hour takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day the beer garden is open.

Reservations can be made online through Resy.

