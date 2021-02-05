More Events:

February 05, 2021

East Passyunk Restaurant Week to return for 12 days this winter

There are more than 150 independently-owned restaurants and shops in the South Philly neighborhood

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
East Passyunk Restaurant Week Courtesy/PUNCH MEDIA

East Passyunk Avenue is home to more than 50 eateries, from authentic Italian restaurants to highly-acclaimed hot spots. The Singing Fountain sits in the middle of the bustling neighborhood.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week will return this winter, running from Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, March 5.

The South Philly neighborhood is full of popular restaurants and has become a top spot to go out for a meal in the city.

During Restaurant Week, participating places will serve three-course lunches or dinners available for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeaway and delivery. The prix fixe menus will range in price from $15 to $55, depending on where you go.

Most restaurants will offer $15, $25 or $35 menus, but a few will be $55 to reflect a more elevated cuisine and exclusive meal.

Some of the participating restaurants include Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Figs & Olives, The Palace of Indian and Redcrest Fried Chicken.

The full list of participants, plus menus and details for each individual restaurant, will be released on the East Passyunk Restaurant Week website.

"So many of our neighborhood restaurants are working hard to keep bringing you the meals you love, but they need your support to make it through the winter," said Adam Leiter, executive director for East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, the event organizer.

