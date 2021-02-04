More Events:

February 04, 2021

Fond offering baked goods for Valentine's Day

The East Passyunk restaurant is selling desserts available for pickup

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
On Valentine's Day, you can pick up baked goods from Fond on East Passyunk Avenue. The restaurant is selling everything from chocolate cake to truffles to peanut brittle. Make sure to preorder by Feb. 12 if interested in grabbing the sweet treats.

Valentine's Day is a day all about love – but it's also a day to indulge in sweet treats.

Fond in East Passyunk knows that the way into someone's heart is with chocolate, cookies or anything with a lot of sugar.

RELATED: Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia

On Feb. 14, the French restaurant will host a pop-up bake shop with a range of dessert offerings.

• Meyer lemon tart with blackberry glaze and brown butter crumble ($7) 
• Chocolate layer cake with dark chocolate buttercream, coconut, passionfruit curd and milk chocolate crisp pearls ($7 per slice or $38 for a whole cake)
• Heart-shaped sugar cookies with vanilla bean-raspberry icing ($4 each or 6 for $20) 
• Coconut, caramel, chocolate truffles ($21)
• Pâté de fruit with strawberry-lemon, passionfruit and cassis ($14) 
• Cocoa nib hazelnut brittle ($12) 
• Peanut brittle ($9) 
• Olive bread ($8)  
• Walnut cardamom buns with vanilla cream cheese icing ($5)

You can preorder through Feb. 12 by emailing orders@fondphilly.com or calling (215) 551-5000 for pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14. Limited quantities of bake sale items will be available for walk-in purchase, too.  

If you also need dinner for Valentine's Day, Fond has a special takeout menu in honor of the holiday. It's available for preorder through Feb. 12 by emailing or calling. Items include shrimp cocktail (six pieces) with yuzu cocktail sauce ($19); jumbo lump crab salad with apple, white miso and basil ($22); crab cakes with smoked paprika aioli ($24); white bean and sausage soup ($9 per pint); and beef bourguignon ($24 per quart).

In addition, chef Lee Styer will grill at 11th and Tasker streets on Feb. 14 from  11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving sausage sandwiches, soup, salads and burgers. There will be to-go cocktails, as well.

Fond is located at 1537 S. 11th St.

