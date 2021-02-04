Fond offering baked goods for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day all about love – but it's also a day to indulge in sweet treats.

Fond in East Passyunk knows that the way into someone's heart is with chocolate, cookies or anything with a lot of sugar.

On Feb. 14, the French restaurant will host a pop-up bake shop with a range of dessert offerings.

• Meyer lemon tart with blackberry glaze and brown butter crumble ($7)

• Chocolate layer cake with dark chocolate buttercream, coconut, passionfruit curd and milk chocolate crisp pearls ($7 per slice or $38 for a whole cake)

• Heart-shaped sugar cookies with vanilla bean-raspberry icing ($4 each or 6 for $20)

• Coconut, caramel, chocolate truffles ($21)

• Pâté de fruit with strawberry-lemon, passionfruit and cassis ($14)

• Cocoa nib hazelnut brittle ($12)

• Peanut brittle ($9)

• Olive bread ($8)

• Walnut cardamom buns with vanilla cream cheese icing ($5)

You can preorder through Feb. 12 by emailing orders@fondphilly.com or calling (215) 551-5000 for pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14. Limited quantities of bake sale items will be available for walk-in purchase, too.



If you also need dinner for Valentine's Day, Fond has a special takeout menu in honor of the holiday. It's available for preorder through Feb. 12 by emailing or calling. Items include shrimp cocktail (six pieces) with yuzu cocktail sauce ($19); jumbo lump crab salad with apple, white miso and basil ($22); crab cakes with smoked paprika aioli ($24); white bean and sausage soup ($9 per pint); and beef bourguignon ($24 per quart).

In addition, chef Lee Styer will grill at 11th and Tasker streets on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving sausage sandwiches, soup, salads and burgers. There will be to-go cocktails, as well.

Fond is located at 1537 S. 11th St.