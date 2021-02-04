Photography exhibit at Mütter Museum shows rarely seen specimens and spaces

The Mütter Museum is offering visitors a chance to see medical specimens and oddities that have rarely or never been seen by the public.



"Unseen" gives a look into the museum's fascinating storage areas.

"Even repeat visitors may be unaware that only a fraction of the museum's collection of 35,000 objects is on display at any given time," states the museum. "The remainder is sequestered in storage rooms that are scattered around the building and not accessible to the public."



Renowned forensic photographer Nikki Johnson went behind the scenes and snapped pictures of the items that most intrigued her.

The collection of images then became the new exhibit "Unseen," which opens Friday.

The Mütter Museum is located at 19 S. 22nd St. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students with valid IDs and youth ages 6 to 17.

Other things that visitors to the museum can view while checking out "Unseen" include pieces of Albert Einstein's brain, the Soap Lady, a collection of skulls and various human body parts in jars, among many other unusual items.