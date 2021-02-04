More Events:

February 04, 2021

Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk returns Valentine's Day weekend

The festival features ice sculptures, beer and chowder

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Founders Philly Freeze-Out Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Head to Manayunk for an all-day festival on Saturday, Feb 13. The Founders Philly Freeze-Out is back with ice carvings on Main Street, plus beer and chowder specials at local restaurants.

The Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns in 2021 on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Founders Brewing Co. and Manayunk.com have scaled down the event from previous years, but there's still plenty going on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the festival.

RELATED: Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia

On Main Street, visitors will find ice carving demonstrations, drink specials from Founders, chowder specials from neighborhood restaurants, live music and in-store shopping events.

There will be more than 35 ice sculptures made by Peter Slavin and his team at Ice Sculpture Philly to check out. Organizers suggest starting the tour at Manayunk Brewing Co., located at 4120 Main St.

At Main and Rector streets, there will be a 12:30 p.m. live ice carving, and Canal View Park will have live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 2 to 4 p.m. Another live ice carving at Union Tap House, located at 4801 Umbria St., at 3:30 p.m. will mark the end of the day's festivities.

If you need to warm up, Founders beer and chowder will be on the menu at participating restaurants, including Manayunk Tavern, Winnie’s Manayunk, Ryan's Pub and Taqueria Amor. Also, the local shops and boutiques lining Main Street will offer deals throughout the day.

And if you want a souvenir from the day, stop by Main and Lock streets where Founders will be handing out T-shirts to those who register ahead online.

Organizers ask that attendees dress warm, wear a mask and keep their distance from others during the festival.

