Manayunk festival includes ice sculptures, free beer and a chowder crawl

Founders Brewing Co. and Manayunk.com have teamed up once again for the Founders Philly Freeze-Out.

The festival with live ice carving, beer samples and a chowder crawl will take place Saturday, Jan. 25. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival goers can start their day at Main and Lock streets, where there will be a live ice carving at 11 a.m., samples of Founders beers, live music and a market featuring local artists.

After hanging there for a while, visitors can continue to Main and Cotton streets for fire pits, a warming lodge and samples of Johnny Walker, plus more live music.



While strolling up and down Main Street, there will be more than 20 ice sculptures to see outside various Manayunk businesses. Look for Baby Yoda at Sona Pub & Kitchen and the Rocky statue at the Union Tap House.



Then over at Canal View Park, there will be a winter beer garden with samples, a live ice carving and a DJ.

The Manayunk chowder crawl, held during the festival, is also back for a second year. Tickets are $9.95 and include samples of the winter comfort food from all participating restaurants, including Lucky's Last Chance, The Goat's Beard and Winnie's.

Saturday, Jan. 25

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



