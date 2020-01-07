More Events:

January 07, 2020

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill

A two-day festival will transform the neighborhood into a winter wonderland

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill on Ice Photo by Jill Wellington/from Pexels

Chestnut Hill on Ice will take place Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. The two-day festival will transform the neighborhood into a winter wonderland with ice sculptures, fire pits and warm drinks.

If you haven't been to Chestnut Hill in a while, make plans to visit on Friday, Jan. 31, or Saturday, Feb. 1. That's when Chestnut Hill on Ice is taking place. 

It's a festival that transforms the neighborhood into a winter wonderland. There will be ice sculptures, fire pits and an outdoor ice bar.

RELATED: Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming

The ice sculptures will line Germantown Avenue and festival goers can follow a map to find each one. On the walk, there will be warming stations with fire pits, warm beverages and treats to help visitors embrace the winter weather.

Information on where to pick up festival maps will become available closer to the event date.

Live ice sculpting demonstrations also will take place. Ice sculptor Peter Slavin will transform a block of ice into a beautiful work of art before a live audience on Friday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

As for Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.'s ice bar, find it at the Market at the Fareway. The bar carved from blocks of ice will sell beer and wine.

Visitors may want to check out the ice bonfire, too. On Saturday night, starting at 5 p.m., a bonfire encased in a column of ice will wow passersby.

Chestnut Hill on Ice

Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1
Free to attend
Chestnut Hill

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Chestnut Hill Philadelphia Family-Friendly Winter Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' 2020 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable
010520AlshonJeffery

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Miles Sanders’ new injury, Malcolm Jenkins’ ultimatum, and other Eagles season-ending takeaways
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved