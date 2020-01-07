Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill

If you haven't been to Chestnut Hill in a while, make plans to visit on Friday, Jan. 31, or Saturday, Feb. 1. That's when Chestnut Hill on Ice is taking place.

It's a festival that transforms the neighborhood into a winter wonderland. There will be ice sculptures, fire pits and an outdoor ice bar.

The ice sculptures will line Germantown Avenue and festival goers can follow a map to find each one. On the walk, there will be warming stations with fire pits, warm beverages and treats to help visitors embrace the winter weather.

Information on where to pick up festival maps will become available closer to the event date.



Live ice sculpting demonstrations also will take place. Ice sculptor Peter Slavin will transform a block of ice into a beautiful work of art before a live audience on Friday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

As for Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.'s ice bar, find it at the Market at the Fareway. The bar carved from blocks of ice will sell beer and wine.

Visitors may want to check out the ice bonfire, too. On Saturday night, starting at 5 p.m., a bonfire encased in a column of ice will wow passersby.

Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1

Free to attend

Chestnut Hill

