Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming

For the second year, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center will provide an escape from the winter blues during Getaway at the Greenhouse.

Hosted by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy, in partnership with Constellation Culinary Group, an indoor oasis will open in February for 16 days.



Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, there will be free events in the greenhouse, which will be split into five different "rooms."

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Families can play in the giant sandbox together.

At The Beach, there will be an oversized sandbox, while The Lawn will have green grass for lounging. Over at The Campground, visitors can enjoy live music and at The Midway, there will be food trucks and a cash bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

The Jungle will have face painting, balloon artists and a DJ spinning songs for kids. Also, that's where visitors will find "Gaia," a touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram that features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface.

Like last year, picnics will be allowed in the greenhouse Monday through Friday during the day.

New for 2020, the Philly PHLASH will provide a special loop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The free shuttle will make stops at LOVE Park, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Please Touch Museum and the Horticulture Center every 30 minutes.

Admission to Getaway at the Greenhouse is free but it's recommended those interested in visiting reserve a ticket.

Saturday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 16

Free

Fairmount Park Horticulture Center

100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

