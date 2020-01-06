More Events:

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming

Warm up this winter at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Fairmount Park
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

This February, think of the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center as a getaway destination. Enjoy live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun in the warm, green oasis.

For the second year, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center will provide an escape from the winter blues during Getaway at the Greenhouse.

Hosted by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy, in partnership with Constellation Culinary Group, an indoor oasis will open in February for 16 days.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, there will be free events in the greenhouse, which will be split into five different "rooms."

Carroll - Getaway at the GreenhouseThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Families can play in the giant sandbox together.

At The Beach, there will be an oversized sandbox, while The Lawn will have green grass for lounging. Over at The Campground, visitors can enjoy live music and at The Midway, there will be food trucks and a cash bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

The Jungle will have face painting, balloon artists and a DJ spinning songs for kids. Also, that's where visitors will find "Gaia," a touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram that features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface.

Like last year, picnics will be allowed in the greenhouse Monday through Friday during the day.

New for 2020, the Philly PHLASH will provide a special loop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The free shuttle will make stops at LOVE Park, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Please Touch Museum and the Horticulture Center every 30 minutes.

Admission to Getaway at the Greenhouse is free but it's recommended those interested in visiting reserve a ticket.

Getaway at the Greenhouse

Saturday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 16
Free
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

