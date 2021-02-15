More Culture:

February 15, 2021

Two new ghost kitchen concepts from Jose Garces open in Philadelphia

You can get vegan burgers or Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken delivered

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Livy’s Plant Based Foods Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Livy’s Plant Based Foods is a new concept by Jose Garces in Philly, offering vegan burgers.

There are new takeout options now available in Philadelphia. Chef Jose Garces has opened two ghost kitchens.

Livy’s Plant Based Foods is a vegan concept, and Rustika specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, a dish that was inspired by Garces' travels and South American roots.

Livy’s menu includes a range of meatless burgers and sides like fries, tater tots and vegan mac 'n' cheese.

Signature burgers include the Philly steak burger, with vegan cheese wiz, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and salsa rosa; the breakfast burger, topped with salsa rosa, vegan egg, vegan white cheddar, vegan bacon and hash brown; and the BBQ burger with pickled jalapeño, vegan white cheddar, caramelized onions, crispy shallots, Alabama white barbecue sauce and Carolina-style mustard barbecue sauce.

RustikaCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Rustika uses a a labor-intensive, Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken technique.

With Rustika, chicken is at the heart of the menu. Each bird is carefully prepared for 72 hours. It's brined, marinated, dried and then cooked in a rotisserie oven.

The chicken is available in quarter, half or full portions, with a choice of seven different sauces options. They include spicy cheese sauce, Peruvian black mint sauce, spicy chile aioli, spicy cilantro sauce, chimichurri, citrus garlic sauce and purple olive chimichurri. The meal is served with a side of potatoes.

In addition, the menu features empanadas, salads and Latin American-inspired street food.

Both concepts from Garces are open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays for delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed directly, or through Uber Eats, GrubHub, Postmates and DoorDash. Menu items range from $6 to $20.

