'Spread Your Wings' exhibition opening at Cherry Street Pier

A new public art exhibit, "Spread Your Wings," is opening at Cherry Street Pier on the Delaware River waterfront.

The exhibition includes photography, video and a mural. It will open Friday, May 7, with a free, live performance by the Pennsylvania Ballet II, the ballet's second company.



"The idea behind this project is that everyone can connect to the beauty of dance no matter what their interests are," said Sarah Cooper, director of community engagement for the Pennsylvania Ballet.



As part of the exhibit, visitors will encounter Mural Arts Philadelphia artist David McShane's newest mural, inspired by Philly-based, award-winning photographer Shawn Theodore's work featuring Pennsylvania Ballet company dancers. Also on display will be large scale photography of the dancers, as well as a video.

On opening night, Pennsylvania Ballet II's performance will begin at 7 p.m. They will dance to a soundtrack of original classical, spoken word, electronic and jazz music. Following opening night, Pennsylvania Ballet II will perform again at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

"Spread Your Wings" will be on view through Sunday, June 6.