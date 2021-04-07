Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture

The Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its Best Picture Showcase at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard beginning this weekend.

All eight best picture nominees will be screened over the next two weeks ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.



Below is the lineup. Each movie will start at 8:15 p.m.



"The Trial of the Chicago 7" – Friday, April 9

"Promising Young Woman" – Saturday, April 10

"Minati" – Sunday, April 11

"The Father" – Thursday, April 15

"Nomadland" – Friday, April 16

"Judas and the Black Messiah" – Saturday, April 17

"Sound of Metal" – Sunday, April 18

"Mank" – Thursday, April 22

The films can be enjoyed with the Vehicle Pass, which is $100 per car or $90 per car for PFS members. It's currently for sale online and allows admission for up to six guests.