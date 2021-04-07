More Events:

April 07, 2021

Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture

Watch the movies on the big screen starting this weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Best Picture Showcase at drive-in Photo by Jona/Unsplash

The nominees are "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Promising Young Woman," "Minati," "The Father," "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal" and "Mank."

The Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its Best Picture Showcase at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard beginning this weekend.

All eight best picture nominees will be screened over the next two weeks ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.

RELATED: Glamorous outdoor Oscars watch party to take place at Cira Green

Below is the lineup. Each movie will start at 8:15 p.m.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" – Friday, April 9
"Promising Young Woman" – Saturday, April 10
"Minati" – Sunday, April 11
"The Father" – Thursday, April 15
"Nomadland" – Friday, April 16
"Judas and the Black Messiah" – Saturday, April 17
"Sound of Metal" – Sunday, April 18
"Mank" – Thursday, April 22

The films can be enjoyed with the Vehicle Pass, which is $100 per car or $90 per car for PFS members. It's currently for sale online and allows admission for up to six guests.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Drive In Navy Yard

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Prevention

Philly opening up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults starting April 19
Philly COVID April 19

Housing

Report: Unlike other big city residents, Philadelphians didn't flee amid the pandemic
Philadelphia Moving Report

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Some options for the Flyers if they're deadline buyers
ryan-ellis_040621_usat

Museums

Neon Museum of Philadelphia opening to first visitors next week
neon museum opening

Food & Drink

Bok Bar's 2021 season will be its longest ever
Bok bar 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved