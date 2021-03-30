Philly Theatre Week returns with shows for free, $15 or $30

COVID-19 has hit theaters especially hard, as well as the many people who help make shows happen.

It seems that Philly's theater scene is making a comeback, however, after a difficult year. Theatre Philadelphia is bringing back Philly Theatre Week for its fourth run from Thursday, April 22, to Sunday, May 2.

Over the 11 days, there will be hundreds of performances, as well as workshops and panels, mostly taking place virtually but some in-person, too.

Tickets for the various events will be either free, $15 or $30. Tickets will go on sale starting Monday, April 5.

"Philly Theatre Week was designed as an exciting annual celebration for arts, culture and theatre audiences. It grew into one of the most anticipated festival-style events to take place in Philadelphia, joining the ranks of Philly Beer Week, Philly Tech Week and Center City Restaurant Week," said LaNeshe Miller-White, Theatre Philadelphia's executive director.

Audiences are encouraged to support favorite theater companies they've missed during the pandemic and to explore new theater experiences.



"Now, after the struggles our artistic community has endured over the last 12 months, this event means more than ever as it's the first big step to seeing artists back at work, audiences fill seats and curtains rise again," Miller-White said.

The website for Philly Theatre Week has a full list of performances and other events.

In addition to supporting the return of Philly's theater scene by attending a show, audiences also can make a donation to Theatre Philadelphia's emergency relief program, designed to provide financial support for theater workers and artists whose jobs and opportunities were impacted by the pandemic.

