Amanda Shulman opens Her Place, a pop-up supper club, in Rittenhouse

June 14, 2021
Her Place, the new supper club concept from chef Amanda Shulman, who worked with Marc Vetri, recently opened in Rittenhouse at 1740 Sansom St.
Dinner is served Wednesday through Saturday night during two seatings per evening. Reservations open online at 6 p.m. each Sunday.
Her Place is BYOB and offers a set menu priced at $65 per person, with dishes expected to change weekly, sometimes daily.
Shulman will host her supper club at the Rittenhouse space in June and July, according to the Inquirer, with plans for August undecided.
