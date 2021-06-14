Amanda Shulman opens Her Place, a pop-up supper club, in Rittenhouse

Her Place, the new supper club concept from chef Amanda Shulman, who worked with Marc Vetri, recently opened in Rittenhouse at 1740 Sansom St.

Dinner is served Wednesday through Saturday night during two seatings per evening. Reservations open online at 6 p.m. each Sunday.

Her Place is BYOB and offers a set menu priced at $65 per person, with dishes expected to change weekly, sometimes daily.

sinead cummings/for PhillyVoice The green pie served opening week at Her Place.

Everwild Farm in Ambler, as well as

a fried soft-shell crab and a mushroom babka with mushroom butter. Highlights were the green pie made with kale and Swiss chard, with a side of goat cheese, and the salmon paired with favas, potatoes and salad. Dessert was strawberry and rhubarb profiteroles.

The opening week's menu included veggies from

Shulman will host her supper club at the Rittenhouse space in June and July, according to the Inquirer, with plans for August undecided.

