June 14, 2021

Amanda Shulman opens Her Place, a pop-up supper club, in Rittenhouse

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Her Place Philly Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Amanda Shulman has created Her Place, a pop-up supper club that's BYOB. Pictured above is salmon and sides served during the restaurant's opening week.

Her Place, the new supper club concept from chef Amanda Shulman, who worked with Marc Vetri, recently opened in Rittenhouse at 1740 Sansom St.

Dinner is served Wednesday through Saturday night during two seatings per evening. Reservations open online at 6 p.m. each Sunday.

RELATED: Philadelphia Distilling makes gin specifically for seltzer drinks | Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home | Talula's Garden hosting three-course dinner for James Beard's Taste America series

Her Place is BYOB and offers a set menu priced at $65 per person, with dishes expected to change weekly, sometimes daily.

Her Place Phillysinead cummings/for PhillyVoice

The green pie served opening week at Her Place.

The opening week's menu included veggies from Everwild Farm in Ambler, as well as a fried soft-shell crab and a mushroom babka with mushroom butter. Highlights were the green pie made with kale and Swiss chard, with a side of goat cheese, and the salmon paired with favas, potatoes and salad. Dessert was strawberry and rhubarb profiteroles.

Shulman will host her supper club at the Rittenhouse space in June and July, according to the Inquirer, with plans for August undecided.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

