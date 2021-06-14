More Culture:

June 14, 2021

Philadelphia Distilling makes gin specifically for seltzer drinks

The new take on Bluecoat Gin is perfect for creating summery drinks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Spirits
Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer Bluecoat Gin/Instagram

Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is a new spirit from Philadelphia Distilling. It's currently available for $29.99 for pickup at the taproom and for delivery in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Distilling has created the new Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer, a take on their popular gin made specifically for creating carbonated cocktails.

The new spirit features tropical yuzu and organic lime.

RELATED: Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City

It was created for people to use as a base paired with their favorite hard seltzer or non-alcoholic sparkling water.

Those interested in the new Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer can purchase it at Philadelphia Distilling in Fishtown, located next to the Fillmore, or they can buy it online for pickup or delivery in Pennsylvania. The price is $29.99 per bottle.

The tasting room also will offer a seltzer menu starting Thursday, if you'd like to try the gin before buying a bottle.

The gin will be available at select spirits stores and bars around the East Coast starting in July.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Spirits Philadelphia Cocktails Fishtown Distilleries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Latest Zach Ertz trade rumors, and some free agent QB options for Eagles
Zach_Ertz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Entertainment

Cinema in the Cemetery: Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd
Cinema in the Cemetery

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved