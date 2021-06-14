Philadelphia Distilling makes gin specifically for seltzer drinks

Philadelphia Distilling has created the new Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer, a take on their popular gin made specifically for creating carbonated cocktails.

The new spirit features tropical yuzu and organic lime.

It was created for people to use as a base paired with their favorite hard seltzer or non-alcoholic sparkling water.

Those interested in the new Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer can purchase it at Philadelphia Distilling in Fishtown, located next to the Fillmore, or they can buy it online for pickup or delivery in Pennsylvania. The price is $29.99 per bottle.

The tasting room also will offer a seltzer menu starting Thursday, if you'd like to try the gin before buying a bottle.

The gin will be available at select spirits stores and bars around the East Coast starting in July.