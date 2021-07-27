More Events:

July 27, 2021

Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash to bring together 200 tattoo artists down the Shore

The three-day event will take place at the Wildwoods Convention Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Tattoos
Tattoo Beach Bash Photo by Allef Vinicius/on Unsplash

The Wildwoods Convention Center will host the 11th annual Tattoo Beach Bash on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

More than 200 tattoo artists will attend the 11th annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash, which features tattoo contests, live tattooing, art exhibits and live entertainment.

The event will take place inside the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

RELATED: Philadelphia Museum of Art hosting block and house party combo

You can check out many of the tattoo artists attending on the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash website.

The tattoo contests throughout the weekend will award prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Trophies also will be handed out for the tattoo of the day.

Daily passes are $20 and weekend passes are available for $40. Children under age 14 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Below are the event's hours:

Friday, Aug. 6 – Noon to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

11th Annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash

Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8
$20-$40
Wildwoods Convention Center
4500 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Tattoos Wildwood New Jersey Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why are the Eagles employing the 'old guy strategy,' again, in a rebuilding year?
EAGL05-kk.jpg

Sponsored

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Business

Landmark Downey's Irish Pub building, at Front and South streets, to be demolished
Downey's South Street demolish

Prevention

Visiting a petting zoo? Prevent animal-borne illnesses by taking precautions
Petting Zoo illness

Movies

Leslie Odom Jr. to star in 'Exorcist' trilogy set for 2023 debut
Leslie Odom Jr. Exorcist trilogy

Food & Drink

Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden
Franklin Square beer garden

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved