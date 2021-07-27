Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash to bring together 200 tattoo artists down the Shore

More than 200 tattoo artists will attend the 11th annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash, which features tattoo contests, live tattooing, art exhibits and live entertainment.

The event will take place inside the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

You can check out many of the tattoo artists attending on the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash website.

The tattoo contests throughout the weekend will award prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Trophies also will be handed out for the tattoo of the day.

Daily passes are $20 and weekend passes are available for $40. Children under age 14 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.



Below are the event's hours:

Friday, Aug. 6 – Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

