Philadelphia Museum of Art hosting block and house party combo

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting an all-day block party on Saturday, Aug. 14 that will end with a "house party" filled with performances inside the museum.

Ant Clemons will headline. The New Jersey native has collaborated with Kanye West, Beyoncé, Camila Cabello and others. His "Happy 2 Be Here" extended play album received a nomination at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards for best R&B album. Most recently, Clemons, along with Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato and Bon Jovi, performed at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

DJ Caution, DJ AMH and Beano French also will take the stage in the evening.

The block party will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with pay-what-you-wish admission to the museum. Then the house party in the museum will take place from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $15, or $12 for members.

The block party will extend from the museum galleries to the East Terrace, located at the top of the Rocky Steps. During the day, there will be a life-sized board game, DJ entertainment, art-making activities and live demos by local artists.

Outdoor activities will be free, and bites will be available for purchase from food trucks. A pop-up beer garden will be provided by Constellation Culinary Group.



The house party will kick off in the new Williams Forum and the reimagined Lenfest Hall, as well as the galleries and balconies of the museum.

Below are more details on the timeline and activities for the Philadelphia Museum of Art's event.

Block Party

Next Stop: The Chalkverse – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The popular Philadelphia Chalk Festival and artist Rushawn Stanley will turn the East Terrace into a life-size board game.

Art Selfies with Lauren Cat West Illustrations – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philadelphia illustrator Lauren Cat West has created a photo backdrop and selfie station for visitors.

Food & Drink

Food trucks will be on the East Terrace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pop-up beer garden will open at noon and close at 4 p.m.

Music (Block Party)

All Main Stage performances take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the East Terrace.

DJ Elvin T – 11 a.m.

Black Storytellers Tribute – 1 p.m.

A spoken word event by Keepers of the Culture. They will pay tribute to the late artist-activist, storyteller and museum collaborator Denise Valentine.

DJ Oluwafemi – 2 p.m.

DJ Yolo Ono – 3:30 p.m.

Art (Block Party)

Inside the art museum, drop in for art-making experiences all day.

Spiral Q – noon to 4 p.m.

Participate in hands-on art making with recycled materials in the Great Stair Hall.

Space 1026 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Philly based arts collective Space 1026 invites all ages to participate in a collaborative, still-life drawing in the Great Stair Hall.

Meet the Makers – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inside, watch hourly demos from more than a dozen Philly area artisans working in ceramics, wood, metal and more.

Fabric Workshop – 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Create your own screen print with artists from the Fabric Workshop and Museum on the Great Stair Hall Balcony.

House Party

Enjoy live music in the museum, as well as food and drink from 6 to 10 p.m. All ages welcome, but tickets are required.

Speakeasy: Hosted by the Young Friends – 6-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a signature cocktail at the Balcony Café, Members’ Lounge and West Portico. Also from 6-9 p.m., visitors can stop by food and drink stations throughout the museum that will serve locally sourced bar bites and drinks by Constellation Culinary Group. The food and drink will be available for purchase.

Art Activation – 7-9 p.m.

Artists from the nearby Fabric Workshop and Museum will demonstrate screen printing inspired by works of art at the museum. Visitors will be able to create their own print to take home.

DJ Caution – 6-7 p.m.

DJ AMH – 7-7:30 p.m., 8:15–8:30 p.m. and 9:15–9:45 p.m.

Beano French – 7:30–8:15 p.m.

Ant Clemons – 8:30–9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Tickets required for the evening shows

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

