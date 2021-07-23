Karaoke Experience at the Fillmore invites you to take the stage

July 23, 2021
If you're a big fan of karaoke, you won't want to miss this event at the Fillmore in Fishtown.
The music venue is hosting the Karaoke Experience on Friday, July 30. DJs will spin tunes and audience members can get up on stage and sing, with a chance to win prizes.
DJ Aktive will play songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. He'll be joined by Sisqo and DJ Diamond Kuts.
Hey guys July 30th Chill Vibes The Karaoke Experience w/ @OfficialSisQo and @djdiamondkuts hosted by @brandonpankey w/ @LiveNationUrban at @FillmorePhilly get your tickets we can’t to hear you sing your favorite songs ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/nl56w12qoR— deejay aktive (@DjAktive) July 21, 2021
The event is open to those ages 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. and karaoke begins at 8 p.m. Tickets to attend are $20.
Friday, July 30
8 p.m. | $20
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
