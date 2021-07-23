More Events:

July 23, 2021

Karaoke Experience at the Fillmore invites you to take the stage

DJs will spin tunes from the '80s, '90s and 2000s

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Karaoke Experience Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov/on Unsplash

Love to sing? You can perform on stage at the Fillmore in Fishtown during the Karaoke Experience on July 30. If the spotlight isn't your thing, you also can just watch from the audience.

If you're a big fan of karaoke, you won't want to miss this event at the Fillmore in Fishtown.

The music venue is hosting the Karaoke Experience on Friday, July 30. DJs will spin tunes and audience members can get up on stage and sing, with a chance to win prizes.

DJ Aktive will play songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. He'll be joined by Sisqo and DJ Diamond Kuts.

The event is open to those ages 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. and karaoke begins at 8 p.m. Tickets to attend are $20.

Aktive Presents: Chill Vibes - The Karaoke Experience

Friday, July 30
8 p.m. | $20
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

