Karaoke Experience at the Fillmore invites you to take the stage

If you're a big fan of karaoke, you won't want to miss this event at the Fillmore in Fishtown.

The music venue is hosting the Karaoke Experience on Friday, July 30. DJs will spin tunes and audience members can get up on stage and sing, with a chance to win prizes.

DJ Aktive will play songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. He'll be joined by Sisqo and DJ Diamond Kuts.

The event is open to those ages 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. and karaoke begins at 8 p.m. Tickets to attend are $20.

Friday, July 30

8 p.m. | $20

The Fillmore

29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

