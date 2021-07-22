DaBaby, Saweetie and more will perform at 'Can't Wait Live' at the Mann Center

"Can't Wait Live: A Concert for Job, Climate & Care" will combine music and activism at the Mann Center.

The free concert will take place Friday, Aug. 13 and includes big names like DaBaby, Saweetie, Wyclef Jean, Mavis Staples, Snow Tha Product, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Beach Bunny and DJ Diamond Kuts.

"Artists and organizers are calling on Congress to pass a legislative package that makes meaningful investments in jobs, climate, care, housing and immigration, and demand members of Congress stay in session until the package is passed," states the event.

Throughout the concert, artists, activists and other speakers will elaborate on their message to Democrats in Congress that "voters expect them to deliver on their commitments to bold, popular policies that will tackle decades of disinvestment and improve the post-pandemic lives of working people."

While "Can't Wait Live" is free to attend, registration is still necessary.

Registration does not guarantee entry. People will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.



"Can’t Wait Live" is being organized and sponsored by the Working Families Party, MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Service Employees International Union, Green New Deal Network, Patriotic Millionaires and more.

Friday, Aug. 13

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Mann Center

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

