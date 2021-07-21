More Events:

July 21, 2021

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center

Teams can compete in cornhole, ladder golf and more

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Games
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Teams can compete in cornhole, ladder golf, washers and Jenga for prizes, like a year of free beer and Flyers season tickets, at the Philly Tailgate Games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans can put their tailgate game skills to the test at a block party-style event coming to outside the Wells Fargo Center early this fall.

The Philly Tailgate Games, presented by Yuengling Traditional Lager, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.

RELATED: Philadelphia Taco Festival to take place over two days at Xfinity Live! | Time Magazine names Philadelphia one of the world's 100 greatest places

Attendees will compete in tailgate games – cornhole, Jenga, washers and ladder golf – for prizes like a year of free beer and Flyers season tickets. The party will include food, beer and live music from cover band Lost in Paris, as well.

You can attend as a competitor, or just go to watch the action. Also, all ticket holders will have the chance to enter and win the evening’s raffle prize: a pair of tickets to every concert at Wells Fargo Center for a year.

Tickets for the Philly Tailgate Games are on sale online. Tournament tickets are $40 and general admission tickets are $10.

All main tournaments are limited to teams of two, with prizes being awarded to the top two teams competing in each event. Details on the tournament prizes can be found below:

Cornhole

First Place: Year of free beer
Second Place: Month of free beer

Jenga

First Place: Suite at Wells Fargo Center for a concert of your choice (seats 12)
Second Place: Two tickets to any concert of your choice at Wells Fargo Center 

 Washers

First Place: Live! Casino one-night stay and dinner credit ($300 hotel credit; $200 dining credit)
Second Place: Live! Casino dinner credit ($200 credit)

Ladder Golf

First Place: Philadelphia Flyers 2021-2022 Season Tickets 
Second Place: Two tickets to a Flyers game of your choice

More details on the competition rules and regulations can be found online.

Parking is free for all ticket holders.

The Philly Tailgate Games

Saturday, Sept. 25
Starting at noon | $10-$40
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

