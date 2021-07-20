More Events:

July 20, 2021

Philadelphia Taco Festival to take place over two days at Xfinity Live!

Attendees will get to enjoy Mexican food, margaritas and live music

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Taco Festival Photo by Spencer Davis/on Unsplash

Xfinity Live! will host the Philadelphia Taco Festival on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets start at $14.99.

The Philadelphia Taco Festival is quickly coming up, but there's still time to buy tickets.

On Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1, Xfinity Live! will host the event filled with tacos, margaritas and live music. 

More than 75 varieties of tacos will be available, priced at $3 each. Philly restaurants, food trucks and eateries will be serving up the tacos, as well as other Mexican favorites like nachos and churros.

There will be multiple margarita bars, plus tequila sampling, and lots of other drink options, too.

Tickets to attend the festival are currently $14.99, but will increase to $19.99 closer to the event date. The fee includes entry and a complimentary drink (beer, margarita, water or soda).

There's also a VIP option available that includes early entry, a two-hour open bar, five taco vouchers and a gift bag with hot sauce and a shot glass.

All food items will work on a voucher system, with stations to purchase vouchers throughout Xfinity Live!

Philadelphia Taco Festival

Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1
$14.99-$59.99
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

