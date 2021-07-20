Philadelphia Taco Festival to take place over two days at Xfinity Live!

The Philadelphia Taco Festival is quickly coming up, but there's still time to buy tickets.

On Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1, Xfinity Live! will host the event filled with tacos, margaritas and live music.

More than 75 varieties of tacos will be available, priced at $3 each. Philly restaurants, food trucks and eateries will be serving up the tacos, as well as other Mexican favorites like nachos and churros.

There will be multiple margarita bars, plus tequila sampling, and lots of other drink options, too.



Tickets to attend the festival are currently $14.99, but will increase to $19.99 closer to the event date. The fee includes entry and a complimentary drink (beer, margarita, water or soda).

There's also a VIP option available that includes early entry, a two-hour open bar, five taco vouchers and a gift bag with hot sauce and a shot glass.

All food items will work on a voucher system, with stations to purchase vouchers throughout Xfinity Live!



Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1

$14.99-$59.99

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

