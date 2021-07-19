More Events:

July 19, 2021

Musikfest 2021: Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Zedd set to perform in Bethlehem

The 10-day festival includes hundreds of free performances, in addition to the ticketed shows

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music
Musikfest 2021 Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun/Imagn

Sam Hunt is one of the headliners for Musikfest 2021, performing on the Wind Creek Steel Stage. The 10-day festival runs Aug. 6-15 on both the north and south sides of the Lehigh River in Bethlehem.

Musikfest was a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19, but is returning as an in-person music festival this August.

It will run Aug. 6-15, with a preview night on Aug. 5 featuring Darius Rucker.

The event in Bethlehem will include ticketed performances by:

Phillip Phillips (Aug. 6)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Aug. 7)
Sam Hunt (Aug. 8)
Shinedown (Aug. 9)
Jimmie Allen (Aug. 10)
Colin Hay Band (Aug. 11)
KT Tunstall (Aug. 12)
Zedd (Aug. 13)
The Wood Brothers (Aug. 14)

The 2021 headliners will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage. There will be more than 300 free performances during the festival, as well.

Headliners Willie Nelson, Poison and Kelsea Ballerini, who originally were set to perform at last year's Musikfest, have rescheduled to 2022.

In addition to tons of live music, the festival will also include food and drink vendors and shopping.

This year, organizers announced an updated payment system that eliminates the need to purchase paper food and beverage tickets. Credit and debit cards will be accepted throughout.

Musikfest 2021

Aug. 6-15
Free to attend; tickets required for some shows
Venues at both North and South Lehigh River – Bethlehem, Pa.

