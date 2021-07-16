Citadel Country Spirit USA music fest happening this summer in Chester County

Country music festival Citadel Country Spirit USA will take place in Chester County this August over three days.

Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young will headline the event. There will be 14 other acts on the main stage and local up-and-comers on the second stage.



The festival will run from Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds.

Gilbert will perform on the opening night, along with Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, RaeLynn and Muscadine Bloodline.

Saturday's headliner will be Lambert, and the night's lineup includes Brett Young, Maddie & Tae, Jon Langston and Lily Rose.

To close out the festival, Young will perform. Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Lindsay Ell also will take the stage that evening.

The 2020 festival was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. Previously purchased three-day passes, single-day tickets and parking upgrades are being honored for this year's dates. Tickets for the 2021 festival, starting at $89 (plus fees), are on sale now.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Festival producers said there will be limited capacity this year and in addition, a few changes will be made to the site to ensure people can spread out more.

Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29

Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds

1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, PA 19343

