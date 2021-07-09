More Events:

July 09, 2021

Mann Center to screen movies with scores performed live by orchestra

'Toy Story,' 'E.T.' and 'Black Panther' will be shown on the big screen

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
'Toy Story' will kick off Movies @ the Mann this summer. The Disney favorite will be accompanied by a live performance of the movie's score by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center will screen popular movies accompanied by a live orchestra during its Movies @ the Mann series.

The movie nights kick off this summer with Pixar's "Toy Story." Composer Randy Newman's musical score for the family-friendly favorite will be performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

RELATED: Favorite throwback movies to be screened during two new series | HoagieNation 2021 with Hall & Oates reveals full lineup for concert at Mann Center

The event will take place Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Next in the series will be Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. John Williams' score will be performed live by the Mann Center Festival Orchestra. Those interested in watching the '80s classic can purchase tickets online.

In early fall, Marvel's "Black Panther" will be screened at the Mann on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The film's musical score will be performed live by the Mann Center Festival Orchestra. Tickets are currently for sale for the superhero blockbuster.

For all three events, picnics are permitted and parking is free. The Mann Center is located at 5201 Parkside Ave. in West Fairmount Park.

When purchasing tickets, attendees can choose seats at the TD Pavilion, or opt for the lawn area.

