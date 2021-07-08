Favorite throwback movies to be screened during two new series

Throwback movies picked by the Philadelphia Film Society will be screened during two different series starting this summer.

The 20th Anniversary Series will celebrate films that debuted on the big screen in 2001. "Legally Blonde," "Josie and the Pussycats" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" will be shown at the PFS drive-in theater at the Navy Yard this July.

The Blockbusters in 4K Series will take place at the Philadelphia Film Center. All films in this series will be presented in 4K on the largest screen in Center City. The first collection of remastered films to be screened will be the Indiana Jones movies.



"Legally Blonde"

Tuesday, July 13

Tickets

"Josie and the Pussycats"

Tuesday, July 20

Tickets

"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"

Tuesday, July 27

Tickets



Ticket prices are $12 per person, or $8 for PFS members, and $7 for children ages 12 and under.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

July 15-18

Tickets

"Raiders of the Lost Ark"

July 16-18

Tickets

"Indian Jones and the Last Crusade"

July 17-18

Tickets



Tickets are $13 per person, or $9 for PFS members, and $8 for children ages 12 and under. The Film Center is located at 1412 Chestnut St.



Other movies in both series will be announced on the PFS website.