Reservations are open for Center City District Restaurant Week this September

August 11, 2021
Restaurant Week hits Center City for 13 days this September offering indoor, outdoor and takeout prix fixe options.
More than 60 restaurants are participating in the event, which runs from Sept. 18-30.
Prices have increased slightly this year to support restaurant recovery. Three-course dinners are $40 per person, and lunches are $25 per person, not including tax, gratuity and beverages.
While there are options for both indoor and outdoor dining, restaurants are also encouraging diners to take advantage of takeout options and enjoy their meals in local parks and outdoor spaces like Rittenhouse Square, Dilworth Park and John F. Collins Park.
Cocktails made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and Hornitos Tequila will be available for guests to purchse, as well. There will be discounted parking for $9 or less available at participating Interpark, Parkway, Philadelphia Parking Authority or LAZ garages. Digital parking vouchers will be available online, as well.
Patrons also will have the opportunity to win dinner for a year by entering to win online.
Participating restaurants include:
1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
1518 Bar and Grill
Alice Pizza: Restaurant & Bar
Amada
Ancient Spirits & Grille
Bai Wei
Bank & Bourbon
Barbuzzo
Barra Rossa Ristorante & Wine
Bar Bellini Grill
Bistro La Baia
Bistro Romano
Bistrot La Minette
Bleu Sushi
Branzino Italian Ristorante
Brauhaus Schmitz
Bud & Marilyn's
Caribou Café
Clementine's Stable Cafe
Con Murphy's
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Devil's Alley
Devon Seafood Grill
ENTREE BYOB
Estia Restaurant
Gabi
Gran Caffe L'Aquila
Hard Rock Cafe
Indeblue
Iron Hill Brewery
Jasmine rice
Kinme
La Famiglia Restaurant
LaScala's Fire
La Fontana Della Citta
La Viola Bistro
La Viola West
Liberte Lounge
Libertine
Little Nonnas
Lou Bird's
Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse
McCormick's & Schmick's
Melograno BYOB
Mercato BYOB
Mixto Inc.
Morea
Panorama
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Pinefish
Porcini
Pumpkin BYOB
Scarpetta
Seafood Unlimited
SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
Spasso Italian Grill
Spice Finch
Square 1682
Tequila’s Restaurant
The Twisted Tail
Veda Modern Indian Bistro
Yamitsuki
"As Center City continues to safely reopen, we look forward to welcoming back workers, regional and city residents to our restaurants, Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for Center City District, said in a press release. "For those who have not yet enjoyed our vibrant, yet socially distanced, streeteries, it's a chance to come back to your favorite restaurants or try something new. We encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously."
Saturday Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 30
$25 for lunch and $40 for dinner
Participating locations
