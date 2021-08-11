Reservations are open for Center City District Restaurant Week this September

Restaurant Week hits Center City for 13 days this September offering indoor, outdoor and takeout prix fixe options.

More than 60 restaurants are participating in the event, which runs from Sept. 18-30.

Prices have increased slightly this year to support restaurant recovery. Three-course dinners are $40 per person, and lunches are $25 per person, not including tax, gratuity and beverages.

While there are options for both indoor and outdoor dining, restaurants are also encouraging diners to take advantage of takeout options and enjoy their meals in local parks and outdoor spaces like Rittenhouse Square, Dilworth Park and John F. Collins Park.

Cocktails made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and Hornitos Tequila will be available for guests to purchse, as well. There will be discounted parking for $9 or less available at participating Interpark, Parkway, Philadelphia Parking Authority or LAZ garages. Digital parking vouchers will be available online, as well.

Patrons also will have the opportunity to win dinner for a year by entering to win online.

Participating restaurants include:

1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge

1518 Bar and Grill

Alice Pizza: Restaurant & Bar

Amada

Ancient Spirits & Grille

Bai Wei

Bank & Bourbon

Barbuzzo

Barra Rossa Ristorante & Wine

Bar Bellini Grill

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Bleu Sushi

Branzino Italian Ristorante

Brauhaus Schmitz

Bud & Marilyn's

Caribou Café

Clementine's Stable Cafe

Con Murphy's

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Devil's Alley

Devon Seafood Grill

ENTREE BYOB

Estia Restaurant

Gabi

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Hard Rock Cafe

Indeblue

Iron Hill Brewery

Jasmine rice

Kinme

La Famiglia Restaurant

LaScala's Fire

La Fontana Della Citta

La Viola Bistro

La Viola West

Liberte Lounge

Libertine

Little Nonnas

Lou Bird's

Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse

McCormick's & Schmick's

Melograno BYOB

Mercato BYOB

Mixto Inc.

Morea

Panorama

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pinefish

Porcini

Pumpkin BYOB

Scarpetta

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Square 1682

Tequila’s Restaurant

The Twisted Tail

Veda Modern Indian Bistro

Yamitsuki

"As Center City continues to safely reopen, we look forward to welcoming back workers, regional and city residents to our restaurants, Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for Center City District, said in a press release. "For those who have not yet enjoyed our vibrant, yet socially distanced, streeteries, it's a chance to come back to your favorite restaurants or try something new. We encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously."

Saturday Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 30

$25 for lunch and $40 for dinner

Participating locations