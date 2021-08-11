More Events:

Reservations are open for Center City District Restaurant Week this September

Prices were raised slightly this year to help restaurant recovery efforts

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
More than 60 restaurants are participating in Center City District Restaurant Week, including the Spanish restaurant Amada, pictured above.

Restaurant Week hits Center City for 13 days this September offering indoor, outdoor and takeout prix fixe options.

More than 60 restaurants are participating in the event, which runs from Sept. 18-30.

Prices have increased slightly this year to support restaurant recovery. Three-course dinners are $40 per person, and lunches are $25 per person, not including tax, gratuity and beverages.

While there are options for both indoor and outdoor dining, restaurants are also encouraging diners to take advantage of takeout options and enjoy their meals in local parks and outdoor spaces like Rittenhouse Square, Dilworth Park and John F. Collins Park. 

Cocktails made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and Hornitos Tequila will be available for guests to purchse, as well. There will be discounted parking for $9 or less available at participating Interpark, Parkway, Philadelphia Parking Authority or LAZ garages. Digital parking vouchers will be available online, as well.

Patrons also will have the opportunity to win dinner for a year by entering to win online.

Participating restaurants include:

1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge 
1518 Bar and Grill 
Alice Pizza: Restaurant & Bar
Amada 
Ancient Spirits & Grille
Bai Wei
Bank & Bourbon 
Barbuzzo
Barra Rossa Ristorante & Wine 
Bar Bellini Grill 
Bistro La Baia 
Bistro Romano 
Bistrot La Minette 
Bleu Sushi 
Branzino Italian Ristorante 
Brauhaus Schmitz 
Bud & Marilyn's 
Caribou Café 
Clementine's Stable Cafe 
Con Murphy's 
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar 
Devil's Alley 
Devon Seafood Grill
ENTREE BYOB 
Estia Restaurant 
Gabi 
Gran Caffe L'Aquila 
Hard Rock Cafe 
Indeblue 
Iron Hill Brewery 
Jasmine rice 
Kinme 
La Famiglia Restaurant 
LaScala's Fire 
La Fontana Della Citta
La Viola Bistro 
La Viola West 
Liberte Lounge 
Libertine 
Little Nonnas 
Lou Bird's 
Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse 
McCormick's & Schmick's 
Melograno BYOB 
Mercato BYOB 
Mixto Inc. 
Morea 
Panorama 
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse 
Pinefish 
Porcini 
Pumpkin BYOB 
Scarpetta 
Seafood Unlimited 
SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club 
Spasso Italian Grill 
Spice Finch 
Square 1682 
Tequila’s Restaurant 
The Twisted Tail 
Veda Modern Indian Bistro 
Yamitsuki

"As Center City continues to safely reopen, we look forward to welcoming back workers, regional and city residents to our restaurants, Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for Center City District, said in a press release. "For those who have not yet enjoyed our vibrant, yet socially distanced, streeteries, it's a chance to come back to your favorite restaurants or try something new. We encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously."

Center City District Restaurant Week

Saturday Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 30
$25 for lunch and $40 for dinner
Participating locations

