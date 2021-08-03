More Events:

August 03, 2021

Immersive experience at historic mansion on the Delaware River puts twist on Shakespeare classic

Midsummer Gala with Cirque du Nuit to take place at Glen Foerd

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cirque du Nuit's Midsummer Gala will take place both outdoors and indoors at Glen Foerd in Philadelphia.

The circus arts company Cirque du Nuit is throwing its Midsummer Gala at Glen Foerd, a historic mansion and estate in Northeast Philly.

The one-day-only event this August will put a twist on William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."

One highlight of the experience will be Cirque du Nuit performers showcasing their acrobatic skills on a 27-foot high outdoor rigging mechanism.

There also will be a play-within-the-play, like the one featured in Shakespeare's comedy. Performers will take bids from audience members to change the plot. The higher the bid, the more outlandish the action.

The Midsummer Gala serves as a fundraiser for Cirque du Nuit.

In addition to the immersive experience and performances, the Midsummer Gala will feature a silent auction, live raffle, light bites and a cash bar.

"Our performers will invite guests to participate in a new and elevated universe, where myths and monsters intersect with our everyday world," said Kaitlin Chin, company founder and director. "The audience will get to play, perform and story-tell alongside the performers, all while enjoy fantastic cocktails and world-class circus performances."

Attendees are invited to get into the spirit of the night and dress to fit the theme. Trove Costumes will be available on-site to rent outfits to guests who wish to go all out for the experience.

Also, proof of vaccination is required for all guests, or a mask must be worn throughout the event.

Tickets to the Midsummer Gala are $15. VIP table service is available for $1,000, which includes a reserved area for up to five guests, bottle service and unique, interactive moments with the performers.

Midsummer Gala

Sunday, Aug. 22
3 p.m. | $15 general admission
5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

