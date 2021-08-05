More Events:

August 05, 2021

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries

The pink wine is a summer go-to

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
rose wine tasting at Tinto Photo by AESOP. Wines/on Unsplash

Different pink wines will be available to taste at Tinto's event on Aug. 19. All of the wines will be available for purchase through the bar's wine shop.

Spanish tapas bar Tinto is hosting a wine night that's all about rosé.

Before summer comes to a close, celebrate the pink wine that's ideal for sipping on hot days.

RELATED: Immersive experience at historic mansion on the Delaware River puts twist on Shakespeare classic

The tasting event will take place Thursday, Aug. 19. Tickets to attend are $45.

There will be wines from nine wineries, plus small plates, and attendees can chat and mingle with experts. You can pair glasses with charcuterie and cheeses, and learn something new about wine.

If you find a rosé that really stands out, you can take a bottle home. All of the wines will be available for purchase through Tinto's bottle shop. In accordance with Pennsylvania's liquor laws, the limit is four bottles per person.

Taste of Rosé

Thursday, Aug. 19
5-8 p.m. | $45
Tinto
114 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Crime

Philly's gun violence epidemic and the power of fixing up neighborhoods block by block
Penn Gun Violence

Pop Culture

'The Simpsons'-inspired Moe's Tavern pop-up is coming to Delco
Moe's Tavern Pop up

Health News

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can now be offered as a preventive measure, the FDA says
Regeneron antibody cocktail expanded use

Music

Philadelphia Orchestra headlines Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala after pandemic shutdown
Philadelphia Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved