Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries

Spanish tapas bar Tinto is hosting a wine night that's all about rosé.

Before summer comes to a close, celebrate the pink wine that's ideal for sipping on hot days.

The tasting event will take place Thursday, Aug. 19. Tickets to attend are $45.

There will be wines from nine wineries, plus small plates, and attendees can chat and mingle with experts. You can pair glasses with charcuterie and cheeses, and learn something new about wine.

If you find a rosé that really stands out, you can take a bottle home. All of the wines will be available for purchase through Tinto's bottle shop. In accordance with Pennsylvania's liquor laws, the limit is four bottles per person.

Thursday, Aug. 19

5-8 p.m. | $45

Tinto

114 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

